A 13% share-price decline has lifted this dividend stock’s yield to 6.8%, while strong liquidity and recurring revenue continue to support its dividends.

This Dividend Stock Is Down 13% in the Past Year, but the Payout Looks Safe

Operating cash flow of $74.8 million in the first nine months exceeded the $49.6 million paid in dividends.

The company ended July with about $267.8 million in cash and investments and no external debt.

Enghouse stock is down about 20% over the last year, lifting its annualized dividend yield to 7.5%.

There is a big difference between a stock under pressure and a dividend under pressure. While the two can happen at the same time, they don’t always. A company can face slower growth, weaker earnings, and a falling share price while still having enough cash and financial flexibility to keep paying shareholders.

In this article, I’ll highlight one Canadian dividend stock that has taken a hit in the market but still appears to have solid support behind its payout.

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Why Enghouse stock deserves a closer look

Enghouse Systems (TSX: ENGH) is a good example of why a beaten-down share price doesn’t automatically mean the dividend is headed for trouble.

This Markham-based company provides enterprise software for contact centres, video communications, telecommunications networks, public safety, transit, and healthcare. At the time of writing, Enghouse stock traded around $18 per share with a market cap of $984 million. Its shares are down about 13% over the last year. At today’s price, that pullback has pushed the annualized dividend yield to 6.8%.

This decline in ENGH stock has mainly been triggered by recent weakness in its business results. Last quarter, the company pointed to customer turnover and variability in software licence and hardware demand while navigating an uncertain economic environment. Even so, its recurring revenue remains a large part of the business.

Recent results show some pressure

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in July), the company’s revenue fell 6.4% year-over-year (YoY) to $117.6 million. While its software-as-a-service (SaaS) and maintenance revenue declined 6.9% YoY, they still represented 69.5% of total revenue.

Enghouse’s net profit for the quarter dropped 10.5% YoY to $15.4 million. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) slipped 4.5%. On the brighter side, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 26.2% from 25.7% a year ago.

As the company continues to focus on cost control, its operating expenses excluding special charges fell 8.4% YoY.

Why the dividend still looks supported

For a stock yielding 6.8%, it’s important to see whether the business has enough financial flexibility to keep rewarding shareholders.

Enghouse ended July with about $267.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with no external debt. In the latest quarter, the business generated $22.5 million in operating cash flow and paid $16.9 million in dividends.

More importantly, during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, operating cash flow reached $74.8 million, compared with $49.6 million in dividends paid.

Beyond its strong operating cash flow, Enghouse continues to pursue acquisitions while investing in innovation and cost improvements. Its acquisition strategy focuses mainly on smaller software businesses with recurring revenue, mission-critical products, and high barriers to entry.

Clearly, Enghouse isn’t without risk, as revenue and earnings are moving lower. However, its cash generation ability, debt-free balance sheet, recurring revenue base, and rising dividend give the payout much-needed support. For investors willing to wait for its growth to stabilize, this beaten-down dividend stock could be an attractive income opportunity at today’s price.