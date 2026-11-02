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The Beat-the-Streak Problem: What Does Shopify Have to Do to Move the Stock?

Shopify’s impressive financial growth hasn’t been enough to prevent its stock from underperforming the broader market, but its upcoming third-quarter earnings could offer fresh reasons for optimism.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify stock has fallen 9% over the past year, underperforming the TSX Composite Index’s 18% gain by a wide margin.
  • Despite Shopify stock’s weakness, its second-quarter revenue rose 34% YoY, while its operating income surged 68%.
  • Strong third-quarter earnings, encouraging guidance, and continued profitability improvements could help Shopify stock regain strength.

Delivering strong financial results is usually enough to keep investors interested in a growth stock. But when a company consistently reports impressive numbers, the market can start expecting even more. That’s exactly what seems to be happening with Shopify (TSX: SHOP) right now.

Despite its strong business growth and improving profitability, the Canadian e-commerce giant has struggled to maintain upward momentum in its share price. What’s more surprising is that Shopify has underperformed the broader Canadian stock market by a huge margin over the last year.

This raises a big question about whether investors are expecting too much from the company. In this article, I’ll explore what’s restricting Shopify stock’s upside, what could help it regain strength, and whether its recent weakness offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

e-commerce shopping getting a package

Source: Getty Images

Why Shopify stock is struggling

Before digging into why Shopify’s stock hasn’t reflected its impressive growth, let’s review how the business has been performing recently.

At the time of writing, SHOP stock traded at $220.37 per share with a market cap of roughly $283 billion. While its shares have gained 34% over the last six months, the stock has still lost 9% of its value over the last year. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index has rallied 18% during the same period, clearly highlighting Shopify’s underperformance.

One possible reason behind this weakness is that Shopify’s consistently strong financial results have raised investors’ expectations considerably. When a company is already growing rapidly, even another excellent quarter might not be enough to impress the market.

In the second quarter of 2026, Shopify’s revenue jumped 34% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.6 billion, backed by a 32% increase in gross merchandise volume to US$115.6 billion.

More importantly, the company’s operating income surged 68% YoY, while its free cash flow climbed nearly 55%. Its free cash flow margin also improved to 18% from 16% a year ago.

These impressive numbers reflect Shopify’s ability to expand its business while improving profitability. However, maintaining such rapid growth could become increasingly challenging as investors continue to demand stronger results.

What could help Shopify regain momentum?

With Shopify set to announce its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 3, investors will soon get another opportunity to see whether the company could exceed the market’s already high growth expectations.

For the third quarter, Shopify previously projected revenue growth in the low-30% range and gross profit growth in the mid-to-high-20% range. It also expects its free cash flow margin to remain in the high teens to low twenties.

If the Canadian tech giant manages to exceed these targets while providing an encouraging outlook for the coming quarters, it could help revive investor confidence. At the same time, continued improvements in its profitability along with strong revenue growth would make its results even more encouraging for investors.

But we shouldn’t forget that even with its struggling stock, Shopify is continuing to focus on shareholder returns. In June, the company increased its share repurchase authorization by US$3 billion to US$5 billion. Such buybacks could gradually reduce its outstanding share count and support earnings, making Shopify stock more attractive to investors.

Is Shopify stock undervalued?

Despite its recent underperformance, I wouldn’t necessarily call Shopify stock undervalued simply because its share price has declined. With a market cap of over $280 billion, the company still carries a huge valuation, making its sustained earnings and cash flow growth even more important for supporting its share price.

That said, the company’s expanding merchant activity, improving operating profitability, and strong cash generation make its long-term growth outlook attractive. Meanwhile, Shopify’s continued focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthening of its commerce platform could also create new opportunities for future expansion.

Foolish takeaway

In my opinion, Shopify remains an appealing growth stock for investors willing to ride out short-term volatility. While its current valuation doesn’t automatically make it a bargain, consistently strong earnings, healthy cash flow, and an upbeat outlook could help SHOP stock regain momentum and reward patient investors.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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