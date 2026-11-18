Shopify’s growth is hard to ignore. I’d add CGI to a retirement portfolio first because I can put a more reasonable price on its earnings.

Today we’re going to talk about tech. These two stocks both sell technology, but their customers pay them for different things. For both, I’d start at what an ordinary month looks like when deciding which stock belongs in a retirement portfolio.

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What retirement money needs

I’d separate the money I’ll spend soon from the money that can stay invested. A retiree may still have decades to invest, but the money paying next year’s bills doesn’t have decades to recover from a drop. I’d keep it in cash or another lower-risk holding.

Tech businesses can earn in different ways. Some collect more as their customers sell more. Others charge to maintain systems clients already rely on. Both can grow. The contract or transaction behind each dollar tells me how those sales might hold up when customers become cautious.

I’d also consider how much I’m paying for each source of growth. A business that already has years of contracted work gives me something to compare with the price today. A business still winning its market can offer more upside and a wider range of results if those customers change plans.

For money invested inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d give a growth stock a modest allocation. Gains can generally compound without Canadian tax. A loss in the account doesn’t restore room, so a bad purchase can cost more than the dollars on the screen.

How the companies earn

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) makes tools for merchants to sell online and in person. Payments and other services give it a way to earn more as those merchants grow. Third-quarter sales rose 32%, and free cash flow was 22% of revenue. It’s the combination of growth and cash left after investment that gets my attention.

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) gets paid to run, modernize and build computer systems for clients. A customer with decades of old software can hire it to keep things working while moving to newer systems. Those aren’t always exciting projects to announce. They can give CGI a steady stream of work.

CGI’s November 11 report showed $2.31 in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, up 8.5%. It also booked more work than it billed in the quarter. That helps me see demand beyond this year’s earnings, especially if customers sign multi-year agreements and CGI can staff them profitably.

What the shares cost

At a recent $117, CGI was about 13 times fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.98 per share. The price is from before CGI’s results came out, and I’d check the live quote before buying. I’d use the full year’s earnings rather than assume the latest quarter repeats.

Shopify recently closed at $208.12. To support that price at 35 times annual free cash flow, I’d need about $5.95 per share in Canadian dollars. The multiple is illustrative, and the cash flow hurdle helps me decide how much of its growth I’d need before buying.

I wouldn’t compare that multiple directly with CGI’s earnings multiple. For CGI, I’d look at adjusted earnings alongside the cash it collects. For Shopify, I’d want to see whether the improvements in cash flow hold after the holiday shopping season. Strong holiday sales can flatter the quarterly numbers, so I’d make the purchase work across the full year.

CGI’s risk is that discretionary projects slow or new work earns thinner margins. Shopify is more exposed to merchant activity and investors changing what they’ll pay for growth. I’d hold either alongside other Canadian stocks rather than count on one tech holding to provide the account’s growth.

Bottom line

I’d add CGI to the long-term portion of the account. For Shopify, I’d wait for a lower price or evidence that cash flow per share is growing fast enough to justify what I’d pay.