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RRSP vs TFSA for Retirement? Why Most Canadians Should Be Using Both

Canadians should use both the RRSP and the TFSA in their retirement wealth process. These are the best type of investments for each account.

Posted by
Robin Brown

Author Bio

Robin Brown has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since January 2020. He began investing in 2009, during the depths of the global financial crisis, and has continued to refine his approach over the years. His investment philosophy emphasizes patience, quality, and identifying businesses with the potential to create lasting value. Robin currently lives in St. Albert, Alberta, where he manages a portfolio of Western Canadian industrial properties and private investments. Having lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia, he brings a broad perspective to his work and investing. Outside of work, Robin enjoys traveling, hiking, hunting, fishing, biking, and cooking for his wife, two daughters, and son.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Theology
  • Advanced Diploma in Business Management

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Dividend investing, value investing, quality stocks, small-cap stocks, long-term investing, business fundamentals, balance sheet analysis, capital allocation, industrial real estate, and private investments.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." — Warren Buffett
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Key Points
  • Utilize both RRSP and TFSA accounts for retirement savings, each offering unique advantages for tax-free growth and income management.
  • The TFSA is ideal for high-growth investments like Aritzia, allowing tax-free gains on significant stock appreciation.
  • The RRSP is beneficial for tax deductions and holding stable, lower-risk stocks like Fortis, aiming to minimize tax impact upon retirement withdrawal.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are amazing tools that Canadians can use to maximize wealth for retirement. However, there is some debate as to which account is better to utilize first.

Frankly, Canadians should be using both. They each have unique attributes that can contribute to both preserving and growing your wealth all the way to retirement. Here’s why.

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Source: Getty Images

The TFSA: The easiest registered account to use

The TFSA is the easiest account to comprehend. All investment income earned inside the account is tax-free. Likewise, when you withdraw capital from the account, there is no tax liability. Canadians who were born in 1991 or earlier should have available contribution room of $109,000 in accumulated TFSA space.

There are a few simple rules to follow with the TFSA, but it is certainly the cleanest and most straightforward account to invest in. The TFSA is a great place for targeting your largest growth investments.

A perfect TFSA investment

If you have a stock that has multiplied by 10, 20 or 50 times, you don’t want to pay any tax on that significant gain. A stock like Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) would be a good candidate for a TFSA.

Aritzia has delivered significant returns for shareholders. It is up 519% in the past three years. Its “Everyday Luxury” brands are resounding, particularly in the U.S. where it is enjoying dramatic growth.

The company exceeded its five-year growth targets a year earlier than planned. It continues to aim to double again in the coming five years.

With a huge market to grow into, the future still looks optimistic. The one detraction is this stock can be volatile. A negative-20% drop in any year is considered normal. Buy and hold it long term in a TFSA, but be ready for a rollercoaster of a ride.

RRSP: The tax deductions and tax-free growth can be very valuable

The RRSP is a little more complicated. When you contribute to the account, you get a tax deduction for the same amount in that calendar year. If you are in your peak earnings years, you can use RRSP contributions to reduce your taxable income. That can be enough to push your taxable income to a lower tax bracket and save you substantial taxes.

The RRSP can be a serious tax reduction weapon if you make a big specific gain in any one year, or if you want a big tax refund at the end of the year.

All investment income inside the RRSP is tax-free while the capital stays in the account. However, the catch comes when you withdraw. If you withdraw, that withdrawal will be treated like taxable income and you will be taxed at your marginal tax rate.

The point is to wait until retirement to withdraw because your income and tax rate will be lower. Given the RRSP’s focus on holding until retirement, I would focus my investments on lower-risk, steady investments.

A solid stock for retirement

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a perfect stock to hold in an RRSP. Over the past 10 years, it has delivered an 11.5% compounded annual total return.

Fortis operates an easy-to-understand regulated utility business across North America. It is focused on distribution and transmission assets that are near 100% regulated.

It just increased its five-year capital plan and raised its rate base growth estimates to 7.5% per year. It also raised its dividend for the 53rd consecutive year.

For a mix of stable growth, income, and low volatility, Fortis is the perfect stock to hold in an RRSP all the way to retirement.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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