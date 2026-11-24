Cash and stocks can serve different goals within the same TFSA.

The spending deadline should determine how much market risk the money can take.

Cash gets treated like the guest who refuses to join the party. While everyone else discusses stock gains, it sits there earning interest and looking unfashionably calm. Yet money needed for a house deposit or a near-term bill has a different job from money intended to grow for the next decade.

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Start with the deadline

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an account, not a requirement to own shares. The CRA allows eligible savings and investments inside it, with tax-free growth and withdrawals. Unused contribution room carries forward. Withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year, rather than immediately. Selling a stock and keeping the proceeds inside the TFSA isn’t a withdrawal, so changing investments within the account doesn’t itself consume fresh room.

Those details make a TFSA flexible, but they don’t remove the need for a time horizon. A market decline right before you need the money can do more damage than a few years of modest interest.

Give long-term money a chance

The argument for stocks improves when the money can stay invested for many years, emergency savings are already covered, and a temporary decline won’t force a sale. Businesses can increase earnings and dividends, helping purchasing power keep pace with rising costs.

That doesn’t mean buying anything simply to stop holding cash. An expensive stock can deliver disappointing returns even when the business grows. A gradual purchase plan can help balance the desire to participate despite the uncertainty about today’s valuation.

For example, someone with $20,000 already inside a TFSA might reserve $10,000 for known near-term needs and invest the other $10,000 over time. That’s an illustrative allocation, not a claim that everyone needs the same split.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is a candidate for part of the long-term allocation. Its network carries grain, energy products, industrial goods, and containers across Canada and into the United States. Those hard-to-replicate routes connect business activity to freight revenue.

The latest results show the benefit of stronger demand and operational execution. Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.16 per share, up 18%. That follows full-year 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.63 per share. The quarter reinforces the growth case, but shouldn’t simply be multiplied by four and treated as a forecast.

Considerations

At writing, the $182.77 share price is about 24 times 2025 adjusted earnings. That isn’t an obvious bargain, of course. The case for a patient purchase rests on future freight and efficiency gains, rather than expecting an immediate jump after moving out of cash.

A $10,000 budget buys the following position, with whole shares rounded down and fees excluded. The annualized dividend provides $197.64, paid quarterly.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNR $182.77 54 $3.66 $197.64 Quarterly $9,869.58

It’s a contribution to total return, with most of the long-term opportunity depending on business growth. Tariffs, weaker freight demand, and weather disruption could slow that progress or send the shares lower.

Bottom line

Keep cash for the goals that need certainty soon. For money with a much longer runway, a gradual investment in Canadian blue-chip stocks such as CN can give future earnings time to work.

The aim is to match each dollar to its deadline, so market volatility doesn’t get to choose when you buy the house or pay the bill.