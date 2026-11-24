Power Corporation can support a quarterly income plan, but a $250 monthly average requires substantial capital and sensible diversification.

How Much Would You Need in Power Corporation to Average $250 a Month?

A dividend that pays for a few groceries feels useful. One that regularly covers a larger household bill starts to feel like an extra member of the team. Getting there, however, takes more than finding a familiar financial company and hoping the payment stretches far enough.

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Make the target honest

An average of $250 a month means $3,000 a year. A quarterly dividend can fund that goal, but the deposits arrive four times annually. Keeping a cash buffer lets you turn those larger payments into a monthly budget without pretending the company pays monthly.

The other distinction is between a payment and a promise. Dividends depend on financial strength and board approval. A growing dividend can improve future income, but today’s purchase should work using today’s declared rate.

Holding eligible Canadian dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter the income. The CRA requires contributions to fit your personal room, including unused room carried forward. A six-figure purchase shouldn’t be treated as something every account can accommodate.

POW

Power (TSX: POW) connects that income goal to several financial businesses. Its holdings include interests in Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, alongside exposure to Wealthsimple. Insurance, retirement services, investment management, and financial platforms create different routes to earnings.

The attraction is that shareholders participate through one holding company. The complication is that cash must travel from operating businesses to the parent before supporting its own obligations and dividends. Buying Power also creates overlap if you already own its major subsidiaries.

Recent results strengthen the earnings case. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations reached $1.53 per share in the third quarter, compared with $1.35 a year earlier. Full-year 2025 adjusted earnings were $5.31 per share, up from $4.58. Growth across the underlying businesses gives the income story more substance than the dividend alone.

Creating income

At writing, Power trades at $93.84 and pays $0.6675 quarterly, or $2.67 annualized. That puts the yield near 2.85%. To meet the target with whole shares, you need 1,124 shares.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT POW $93.84 1,124 $2.67 $3,001.08 Quarterly $105,476.16

The position would pay $750.27 quarterly, or an average of $250.09 monthly, before any applicable taxes and fees. That’s a substantial amount of capital for one stock, so a smaller position within a diversified portfolio may be more practical.

That said, there’s also a valuation argument. Power reported adjusted net asset value of $113.28 per share at September 30. At writing, the price sits about 17% below that earlier valuation.

Bottom line

Financial markets, insurance results, and asset-management flows can all weaken together. Power’s collection of businesses doesn’t provide the same diversification as owning unrelated industries. A discount also won’t protect shareholders if the underlying holdings lose value.

That’s why reinvesting some income can support compound growth, but only if the investment remains suitable and future returns cooperate.

Power offers a credible route to growing financial-sector income, with an entry price below its last reported asset value. Start with the position size your portfolio can support. Let earnings growth and future dividend decisions build the paycheque, rather than concentrating more than $105,000 merely to reach a tidy monthly number.