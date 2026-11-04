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Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural: Where I’d Invest $15,000 for Income and Growth

Enbridge pays more today, while Canadian Natural offers a different route to growth when oil markets cooperate.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • The same $15,000 budget produces substantially more current income from Enbridge.
  • Canadian Natural's cash generation moves more directly with oil and gas prices.
  • I'd choose Enbridge for spending income and Canadian Natural for a smaller growth-focused energy holding.

Two Canadian energy names can deliver very different experiences for the same $15,000. One earns much of its money moving energy. The other earns it producing energy, with a more direct stake in the selling price. I’d choose based on the job I need the investment to do, as a bigger dividend today and greater exposure to rising oil aren’t the same promise.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

ENB

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) owns pipelines, gas utilities, and related infrastructure. Customers pay to use those systems, often under contracts or regulated arrangements. That makes much of its cash generation less sensitive to the next oil-price move than a producer’s. For investors paying household bills from their portfolio, that steadier starting point has obvious appeal.

The quarterly dividend is $0.97, or $3.88 annualized. Against management’s 2026 distributable-cash-flow guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, the payment consumes about 64% to 68%. That measure adjusts cash generation for specified items and helps assess the distribution. The remaining cushion gives the company room to fund other commitments instead of sending every available dollar straight out the door.

Debt and construction costs are the tradeoff. Enbridge has plenty of projects to advance, but growth arrives after spending and financing. Higher interest rates can absorb some of the benefit, so I’d expect measured dividend increases. This is an income holding with growth attached, which is different from expecting the share price to sprint whenever crude rallies.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) produces oil and natural gas from a broad asset base, including long-life oil sands operations. Those assets can generate cash for many years without the constant replacement drilling required by some faster-declining fields. The attraction is productive staying power combined with greater exposure to energy prices.

Its second-quarter operating cash flow was about $6.8 billion, while net debt fell to $14.5 billion. Strong cash generation allowed dividends, repurchases, and debt reduction to happen together. I’d like that flexibility in an energy holding, while recognizing that a weaker commodity market would give management less cash to divide among those uses.

The dividend is $0.625 quarterly, or $2.50 annualized. That’s a smaller current income stream for each dollar invested than Enbridge offers. Canadian Natural’s case leans more heavily on operating cash, repurchases, and future business value. A buyer needs to be comfortable with profits moving around as oil prices and production costs change.

Put the same dollars to work

Using recent closing prices, here’s what two alternative $15,000 purchases would buy before fees. Each row stands alone, and both assume the latest dividend continues for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$68.82217$3.88$841.96Quarterly$14,933.94
CNQ$75.12199$2.50$497.50Quarterly$14,948.88

Enbridge produces $344.46 more annual income in this comparison, roughly $28.71 a month on average. Its starting yield is about 5.6%, against Canadian Natural’s 3.3%. That’s the clearest valuation distinction for an income buyer. Canadian Natural would need stronger future dividend growth or capital gains to make up the current payment gap, and neither company can promise those returns.

Bottom line

I’d put the full amount into Enbridge if this purchase needs to contribute to current spending. Its cash-flow structure and higher yield fit that task better. For someone reinvesting everything for a decade, Canadian Natural could be the more appealing addition to an account already rich in pipelines. I wouldn’t confuse that greater commodity exposure with automatic diversification across the whole economy.

For my next income-focused $15,000, Enbridge wins. I’d use Canadian Natural as a smaller energy-growth holding alongside it when the rest of the portfolio can absorb the swings. Building dividend income works better when each purchase has a clear role within a diversified portfolio, leaving time and reinvestment to do their share of the work.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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