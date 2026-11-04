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Ottawa’s Budget Lands Thursday: This 5.6% Dividend Stock Reports the Next Day

Enbridge’s dividend has a clearer foundation than any single budget announcement, with earnings arriving November 6.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge's annualized dividend yields about 5.6% at the October 30 close.
  • Management's cash-flow guidance covers the payment with money left over.
  • Budget support could help projects, but financing and execution still decide returns.

Ottawa could announce a new direction on Thursday, while a dividend investor still needs money arriving next quarter. That’s why I’d treat the November 5 budget as a possible boost to the outlook, then give more weight to Friday’s company results. This stock’s roughly 5.6% yield already offers a reason to look, provided the business continues generating enough cash to support it.

bank of canada governor tiff macklem

Governor Tiff Macklem; Source: Bank of Canada

A budget can open doors

Government policy can influence how quickly an energy project moves forward, how much paperwork it faces, and whether customers commit to using it. Clearer rules can make a proposed investment easier to plan. They don’t automatically turn a pipeline proposal into an operating asset, and they don’t remove the need to agree on costs with customers.

For someone buying Canadian dividend stocks, the distinction is practical. Existing assets can support payments today. Future projects can help those payments grow, but construction absorbs money first. I’d want the current dividend to stand on its own before assigning much value to a policy announcement that could take years to affect earnings.

A larger project list can even create pressure if borrowing costs rise or building work runs over budget. The attractive version is steady investment backed by customers and sensible financing. That gives shareholders a chance to earn more without depending on a government announcement producing an immediate jump in the stock price.

Enbridge’s income already has a base

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) owns oil pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas utilities, and renewable assets. Much of its business earns through regulated arrangements or contracts, which helps separate cash generation from the daily price of oil. Its second-quarter update reaffirmed 2026 guidance and put its secured project backlog at $41 billion. Those projects still need to be financed and delivered.

The quarterly dividend is $0.97 per share, or $3.88 annualized. At the recent close of $69.11, that’s a yield of about 5.6%. A $10,000 budget buys the following whole shares, before fees. The figures are Canadian dollars and assume the current payment continues for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$69.11144$3.88$558.72Quarterly$9,951.84

That holding would pay $139.68 each quarter and leave $48.16 unspent. More reassuring than the yield alone is management’s projected distributable cash flow of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. That’s the company’s measure of cash available for shareholders after specified adjustments. The dividend uses about 64% to 68% of that range, leaving a meaningful cushion before considering additional growth spending.

Friday’s figures carry more weight

Enbridge reports November 6. I see the strongest case in dependable cash generation and gradual growth as completed projects start contributing. The guidance midpoint of $5.90 puts the share price at about 11.7 times expected distributable cash flow. That’s a more useful income comparison than treating a high accounting earnings payout ratio as the entire dividend story.

The cushion isn’t spare cash that can all be handed out. Enbridge also has substantial debt and a sizeable construction programme. Retaining money helps fund those commitments. If financing becomes more expensive, the company could have less flexibility even with steady customer demand. I wouldn’t interpret budget support as permission to ignore the balance sheet or pay any price.

I’d be comfortable starting a modest holding for long-term income at this yield, with the expectation of gradual progress. Someone already heavily exposed to pipelines should be more selective. A diversified Canadian portfolio needs other earnings sources, particularly when a single sector faces shared regulatory and interest-rate risks. A strong dividend can still occupy too much of an account.

Bottom line

Enbridge’s appeal is the income its existing business can support, with future projects adding room to grow. The budget could improve that outlook, while Friday’s results will provide more direct evidence. In this example, I’d buy for the approximately $559 annual payment and the cash behind it. Any policy benefit should strengthen an investment case that already works.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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