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TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big as Gas Prices Drive Inflation Higher

Thanks to the solid demand and pricing environment, several TSX energy stocks have marked notable share price appreciation.

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Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

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Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Rising oil and natural gas prices, driven by supply constraints and geopolitical tensions, are creating favourable conditions for TSX energy stocks.
  • The higher pricing environment is enabling energy stocks to return more cash to their shareholders and lower debt.
  • Energy stocks are well-positioned to capitalize on higher production and stronger commodity prices, with increased investment aimed at sustaining growth through 2027.

Higher oil and natural gas prices, driven by tightening global supply conditions and heightened geopolitical risks, particularly in the Middle East, are adding to inflationary pressures across Canada. Although elevated energy costs are weighing on household purchasing power, they are creating a more favourable pricing environment for companies operating in the energy sector and supporting their stock.

Thanks to the solid demand and pricing environment, several TSX energy stocks have experienced notable share price appreciation. Meanwhile, the persistent supply-side uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Europe could keep energy markets volatile and sustain upward pressure on oil and natural gas prices. The backdrop indicates that energy stocks could win big and retain their upward momentum.

Against this background, here are top TSX energy stocks to consider.

a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

TSX energy stock #1: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) has benefited from higher oil and gas prices, with its share price up about 74% over the past year. CNQ also benefited from strong production, which helped it deliver record second-quarter results. Its adjusted net earnings came in at approximately $4.6 billion, or $2.20 per share, while adjusted funds flow reached a record $6.9 billion, or $3.30 per share. With energy prices remaining supportive, the company could maintain this momentum in the coming quarters.

With higher pricing and volumes, CNQ is returning substantial cash to shareholders. During the quarter, it returned $2.4 billion to shareholders, including $1.3 billion in dividends and $1.1 billion in share buybacks. It also used $1.6 billion to reduce net debt.

The outlook also appears encouraging, as Canadian Natural has raised its 2026 production guidance for the second time this year. Higher production, favourable realized prices, and relatively low operating costs could support further growth in cash flow. This would give the company additional room to increase dividends, reduce debt, and repurchase shares.

For income investors, CNQ’s dividend record is another important attraction. The company has increased its annual dividend for 26 consecutive years. Its strong cash generation and strong production base provide support for future dividend growth.

Looking further ahead, Canadian Natural’s long-life reserves, low-decline asset base, and higher commodity prices augur well for growth.

TSX energy stock #2: Spartan Delta Corp.

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX: SDE) is another top energy stock that could benefit from higher oil and gas prices. The company’s recent operational performance highlights the benefits of increased development activity, higher production volumes, and solid pricing. During the third quarter, Spartan implemented an active development program across its core operating areas, resulting in a 24% year-over-year increase in average production. Liquids accounted for 46% of total output, up from 39% in the same period last year, indicating a shift toward higher-value production.

Improved operational performance translated into substantial revenue growth. Oil and natural gas sales surged 145% year over year to $202.6 million, from $82.7 million in Q3 2025. This growth reflected the combined impact of increased production volumes and stronger realized commodity prices. Spartan’s average realized price climbed 98% to $41.21 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). Realized prices for crude oil, condensate, and natural gas increased by 45%, 35%, and 105%, respectively, significantly boosting the company’s revenue-generating capacity.

Looking ahead, Spartan’s decision to increase its 2026 capital expenditure program reflects management’s intention to capitalize on favourable commodity prices and sustain its operational growth trajectory into 2027. Higher production volumes and improved realized pricing could strengthen revenue and earnings, supporting its share price.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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