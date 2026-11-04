Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » I’d Buy This 6.3% Yielder With My Next $4,000 
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

I’d Buy This 6.3% Yielder With My Next $4,000 

Investing in Freehold Royalties provides a 6.3% yield, essential for portfolio protection against rising inflation risks.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties offers a strategic inflation hedge: With its 6.34% yield and low operational risk, Freehold provides a solid dividend investment to offset inflation impacts, especially as energy prices rise due to geopolitical tensions.
  • Timely investment opportunity ahead of earnings report: Investing $4,000 now can secure 235 shares at a recent dip price, allowing for monthly dividends and potential stock price appreciation post-earnings announcement.

Bank of Canada hiked interest rates in expectation of inflation rising to 3.5% by the end of 2026 as companies push higher energy costs to consumers. Just as a software update is mandatory to keep your system secure from malware, a portfolio update is necessary to keep your portfolio protected from inflation and downside risks.

Just as a software update does not affect your work files and data, a portfolio update keeps your long-term investments unaffected. What changes is a new investment, a new stock to fill the gap that inflation poses. This portfolio update will require a $4,000 investment in a dividend stock yielding 6.3%.

oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Why buy this 6.3% yielder?

The dividend stock is Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU). Unlike other 6% yielding dividend stocks that have lower financial flexibility due to significant debt on the balance sheet, Freehold Royalties is at a sweet spot. It has relatively no operating risk and lower financial risk. Moreover, it is in an uptrend when energy prices rise.

Freehold buys oil wells and leases them to oil companies like ConocoPhillips to extract oil. These companies pay a lease and a royalty, which is calculated as a percentage of oil produced multiplied by the realized price. The realized price depends on the WTI price, which is affected by global demand and supply. In the third quarter, oil prices surged past $100 as escalating tensions in the Middle East reached Saudi Arabia after the Houthi attack.

Freehold stock has dipped 3.6% on Monday, November 2, ahead of U.S. mid-term elections. However, these elections are unlikely to ease tensions with Iran. Unless the US-Iran war shows signs of slowing or ending, oil prices will remain elevated. The high energy prices an average individual pays will go into the wallets of oil and gas companies.

In all this, Freehold has no operational risk of extracting or refining oil or abandoning the wells. All the cost is borne by oil companies. Freehold is collecting royalties and using the funds to reduce debt, pay monthly dividends, and acquire new oil fields.

As long as WTI remains above US$60/barrel, Freehold can keep paying the current monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, which converts to $1.08 in a year. The dividend payout ratio hovers between 57% and 87% depending on the price realized. The fourth quarter of 2025 was the weakest for oil stocks. Freehold realized WTI of $59.14, which increased its payout ratio to 87%. Unless the Iran war eases, oil prices may not reach the December 2025 low.

Why invest $4,000 in the 6.3% yield?

Freehold pays dividends on the 16th of every month. The recent dip has created an opportunity to buy 235 shares for $4,000 and start collecting $21.15 a month from December 16 onwards.

StockPurchase PriceInvestment AmountNumber of Shares PurchasedAnnual Dividend per ShareAnnual Dividend
FRU$17.03$4,000235$1.08$253.80

The 6% yield can help you fill the purchasing power gap from the 3.5% inflation. However, make sure you invest through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), or you will have to pay dividend tax on it.

Now is the time to buy, as the company will release its third-quarter earnings on November 10, which could push the stock price up.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

TransAlta Swings to $63 Million Profit From Last Year’s Loss as Power Demand Stays Strong

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its improving profitability and strong long-term growth prospects, TransAlta is an excellent buy right now.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural: Where I’d Invest $15,000 for Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge pays more today, while Canadian Natural offers a different route to growth when oil markets cooperate.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big as Gas Prices Drive Inflation Higher

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to the solid demand and pricing environment, several TSX energy stocks have marked notable share price appreciation.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Energy Stocks

Ottawa’s Budget Lands Thursday: This 5.6% Dividend Stock Reports the Next Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge's dividend has a clearer foundation than any single budget announcement, with earnings arriving November 6.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Fortis Raises Its Dividend 4% and Pledges More Growth Through 2031

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis raised its dividend by 4% and extends its growth outlook through 2031. Here's what investors need to watch.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

This Stock Reports Tuesday Morning: Its New 5-Year Spending Plan Is the Real Story

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis's next spending plan could explain more about tomorrow's dividends than Tuesday's earnings headline.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Europe’s Carbon Border Tax Could Reshape Canadian Steel: This Producer is Spending to Get Cleaner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland already sells European power, with new projects offering growth and existing cash demands keeping the investment measured.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Energy Stocks

The Bank of Canada Raises Rates for the First Time in 3 Years – Here Is What to Do With Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Find out why the Bank of Canada raised the rate and how it could influence consumer spending and overall inflation.

Read more »