With its stable business, reliable cash flows, growth prospects, and strong dividend history, Fortis is an attractive long-term investment for income and capital appreciation.

With a substantial five-year capital investment plan to expand its rate base and expected annual dividend growth of 4–6%, Fortis offers promising long-term growth prospects, making it an appealing choice for investors seeking dependable income and capital appreciation.

Fortis's regulated utility operations provide stable cash flows and low exposure to economic cycles, supporting its impressive 53-year dividend growth streak and average annualized total shareholder return of 9.71% over 20 years.

Dividend stocks can play an important role in long-term wealth creation, allowing investors to benefit from both regular income and potential capital appreciation. Reinvesting these payouts can further enhance returns over time through compounding. However, dividend payments are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Therefore, investors should prioritize quality businesses with strong fundamentals, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payment histories, and sustainable growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine Fortis (TSX: FTS), focusing on its business model, financial performance, dividend track record, and growth prospects to determine whether this defensive utility stock is a compelling long-term investment.

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Fortis’s business model

Fortis operates nine regulated electricity and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its regulated business model, with most assets concentrated in low-risk transmission and distribution operations, provides stable, predictable cash flows while limiting exposure to economic cycles and market volatility. Moreover, steady demand for essential utility services allows the company to consistently invest in expanding its rate base, supporting sustainable earnings growth.

Backed by its resilient business model and consistent financial performance, Fortis has delivered an average annualized total shareholder return of 9.7% over the past 20 years. The company also boasts an impressive record of increasing its dividend for 53 consecutive years, making it one of Canada’s most reliable dividend-growth stocks. Its current forward yield stands at approximately 3.1%.

Further demonstrating its operational strength, Fortis reported solid third-quarter results earlier this month, posting net income of $474 million, or $0.92 per share. Adjusted EPS also came in at $0.92, up 5.8% from the same quarter last year. An expanding rate base, along with favourable currency translation, boosted earnings growth.

Having examined Fortis’s resilient business model and third-quarter financial performance, let’s now explore its growth prospects.

Fortis’s growth prospects

Economic growth, the electrification of transportation, and the rapid expansion of AI-related infrastructure are driving demand for electricity and natural gas. Capitalizing on these favourable trends, Fortis continues to expand its rate base through strategic investments. The company invested $4.2 billion in the first nine months of the year and remains on track to spend approximately $6 billion in capital expenditures this year.

Looking ahead, Fortis has unveiled a new five-year capital investment plan worth $32.2 billion. These investments could expand its rate base at an annualized rate of 7.5%, taking it to $63.9 billion by the end of 2031. In addition to rate base growth, favourable customer rate adjustments, operational efficiency initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and ongoing innovation could further support its earnings growth.

Supported by these favourable growth drivers, management expects to increase its dividend by 4–6% annually through 2031. Overall, Fortis’s sizeable investment pipeline, expanding rate base, and consistent dividend growth outlook point to healthy long-term growth prospects.

Investors’ takeaway

Backed by its resilient financial performance and continued business expansion, Fortis has delivered an impressive year-to-date return of 23.3%, outperforming the broader equity markets. Despite this strong rally, the utility stock trades at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of 22.3. Given its regulated, essential business, predictable cash flows, visible growth opportunities, and impressive dividend-growth track record, Fortis remains an attractive long-term investment for investors seeking reliable income and steady capital appreciation.