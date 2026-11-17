Five years gives you time to build a $300 monthly income target, especially if you start with capital and make regular deposits.

I’d use Killam for part of the income and keep a cash reserve for the first transfers.

Five years before retirement, the monthly paycheque starts to look a bit like the office coffee machine. You’ve taken it for granted for years, and suddenly you’re thinking about how you’ll get by without it. I’d start by giving my investments one bill to cover.

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Have a target

An average of $300 a month takes $3,600 a year. At a 4% yield, that’s $90,000 of invested capital. A 3% yield takes $120,000, and a 5% yield takes $72,000. I’d start with a middle estimate and give myself room if the available income turns out to be lower.

Here’s how I’d get there starting with $50,000. Assume a constant annual total return, monthly compounding and contributions at the end of each month for five years. The returns include reinvested dividends. The lower the return, the more of the job the deposits have to do. If the return comes in low, I’d change the deposit or the amount of the bill I’m aiming to cover. There’s time to make that adjustment if I check after a year or two. Waiting until my last paycheque leaves me with fewer options.

ASSUMED ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION TO REACH $90,000 0% $667 4% $441 6% $333

I’d aim above the target if I can. At 2% inflation, a $300 bill today could be about $331 in five years. I’d also plan around a disappointing market close to retirement. Cash I’ll need soon belongs somewhere it can survive a bad month for stocks. Now, how can we get it higher?

KMP

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) collects rent from apartments and other residential properties. The attraction is that people pay for somewhere to live month after month. The trust still has to cover repairs, borrowing costs and vacancies before the cash reaches investors.

Killam reported 97.3% occupancy for its comparable apartment properties in the third quarter. Income from those properties after operating expenses rose 3%. The occupancy helps explain where the rent comes from. The profit figure tells me the trust kept more from those same properties after the day-to-day bills.

At $17.65 recently and a $0.06 monthly distribution, the annualized yield was about 4.1%. I’d own it as one contributor rather than make the retirement plan depend on rent collections and refinancing costs from a single landlord.

The first year

A $10,000 allocation buys 566 units for $9,989.90, before fees. At the same distribution rate, that pays $33.96 monthly. The other roughly $266 would come from different Canadian dividend stocks or from elsewhere in the retirement budget.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT KMP.UN $17.65 566 $0.72 $407.52 Monthly $9,989.90

I’d keep an initial cash balance for several months of transfers. That gives quarterly payments time to arrive and takes pressure off my stocks if I retire into a sell-off. Higher refinancing costs can trim a landlord’s cash, so I’d check the businesses at least annually and adjust the budget before a shortfall becomes a habit.

The S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index compounded at 12.7% annually over the last decade at writing. That includes dividends and measures a broad index. I’d keep the five-year plan based on the lower scenarios, since retiring on a particular date leaves less time to recover from a downturn.

If I use a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’ll check my room and remember that withdrawals generally restore room the next calendar year. I’d also run the plan alongside pension income and any taxable withdrawals. My compound growth assumptions can change, and the household still needs a plan that works on the first day of retirement.

Bottom line

Altogether, I’d start with the monthly contribution I can make and revisit it after each year of real returns. The sooner I get a few businesses chipping in, the less I need the market to deliver on the day I leave work.