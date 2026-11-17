Peyto benefits from strong production growth and financial health, while Automotive Properties REIT enjoys predictable rental income with opportunities for expansion, making them appealing choices for investors seeking steady monthly income.

Peyto Exploration & Development and Automotive Properties REIT are high-quality Canadian stocks that offer monthly dividends and can provide regular income and capital growth potential when held in a TFSA.

Monthly dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income, providing investors with regular cash flows to supplement their earnings. These payouts can help offset rising living expenses amid persistent inflation while giving investors the flexibility to reinvest their income and benefit from compounding.

However, investors should exercise caution when selecting dividend stocks, as payouts are never guaranteed. A company’s ability to sustain its dividends depends on its financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Therefore, investors should prioritize quality businesses with healthy cash flows, a consistent dividend payment history, attractive yields, and sustainable long-term growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that could help investors build a reliable stream of monthly passive income. Moreover, holding these stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows eligible investors to earn tax-free returns. An investment of $10,000, split equally between these two stocks, could generate more than $50 in monthly dividend income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OS SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PEY $25.97 192 $4,986.24 $0.13 $24.96 Monthly APR.UN $12.65 395 $4,996. 75 $0.0699 $27.61 Monthly Total $52.57 Monthly

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Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) focuses on exploring, developing, and producing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Alberta’s Deep Basin. Last week, the company reported strong third-quarter results, with total production increasing 10% year over year, supported by its ongoing expansion projects. Natural gas and NGL production grew 9% and 20%, respectively. Meanwhile, its realized NGL price increased 4% from the prior-year quarter, while the realized natural gas price declined 2%. Overall, the net sales price rose 1%, supporting the company’s financial performance.

Reflecting its solid operating performance, Peyto reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up 11.1% year over year. The company also generated $220.9 million in funds from operations and $92.8 million in free funds flow. These healthy cash flows enabled it to reduce net debt by $23.8 million during the quarter and $185.5 million since the beginning of the year. Further demonstrating its confidence in its financial position, Peyto increased its monthly dividend by $0.01 to $0.13 per share this month, offering a forward yield of 6%. This dividend increase marks its second hike this year and represents an 18% increase over the previous year.

Looking ahead, Peyto continues to invest in expanding its production capacity. The company invested $360 million in capital expenditures during the first nine months of the year and expects its full-year investment to reach $450–$500 million. It plans to increase capital spending to $475–$525 million next year, with approximately 80% directed toward well-related costs. These investments could support further production growth and strengthen its financial performance in the coming quarters.

Overall, Peyto’s low-cost operating model, growing production base, improving balance sheet, and attractive monthly dividend make it an appealing option for income-seeking investors.

Automotive Properties REIT

Another monthly-paying dividend stock worth considering for income-seeking investors is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN). The REIT owns and operates 95 income-producing commercial properties covering approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has leased its properties to established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and automotive service providers under long-term lease agreements. This business model supports consistently high occupancy and rent collection rates, providing predictable rental income. Furthermore, its leases feature contractual rent escalations and consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustments, offering some protection against inflation.

Backed by stable operations and reliable cash flows, Automotive Properties REIT has maintained monthly distributions since August 2015. Its current monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.6%, making it an appealing option for investors seeking regular passive income.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership and service industries in Canada and the United States offer considerable consolidation opportunities. As automotive operators acquire businesses and expand their operations, their demand for capital could increase, creating opportunities for sale-and-leaseback transactions. These arrangements allow operators to free up capital tied up in real estate assets while maintaining access to their properties through long-term lease agreements. This growing demand could provide Automotive Properties REIT with a steady pipeline of acquisition opportunities, enabling it to expand its portfolio and increase recurring rental income.

Overall, the REIT’s predictable cash flows, attractive monthly distribution, inflation-linked lease provisions, and potential for portfolio expansion make it a compelling choice for income-seeking investors looking to strengthen their passive income streams.