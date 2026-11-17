Explore top Canadian stocks that keep paying out, with Enbridge, BMO and Granite REIT offering dividend income and monthly distributions

Granite REIT’s Appeal : Granite REIT provides a 4.06% yield from its industrial property portfolio, with monthly distributions and recent payout increases, making it an attractive investment choice.

Enbridge and BMO Features : Enbridge offers a 5.71% yield, backed by its crucial energy infrastructure, while BMO has a nearly two-century-long dividend history with a current yield of 2.77%.

Income Opportunities for Retirees : Retirees can capitalize on Canadian stocks like Enbridge, Bank of Montreal (BMO), and Granite REIT for steady income, supported by businesses with strong histories of dividend payments.

Retirees looking for top Canadian stocks have plenty of options to consider. Many of those are based on well-established businesses that can provide recurring income for years to come.

For both retirees as well as those not ready for retirement and still growing their income stream, that can be a powerful combination.

The challenge is finding businesses that can keep supporting those payments through changing market conditions over longer periods.

Here’s a trio of options that can help reach that goal.

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Enbridge: Income backed by essential infrastructure

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a great starting point for income-seeking investors. The company operates energy infrastructure across North America. That includes a network of crude and natural gas pipelines, a natural gas utility and a renewable energy portfolio.

Those assets serve ongoing and critical needs, which adds a layer of defensive appeal. Additionally, the reliable revenue generated from those businesses provides Enbridge with room to invest in growth initiatives and pay a handsome quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s quarterly dividend works out to a yield of 5.7%. That makes it one of the better-paying options on the market. That dividend is also well-covered. The company targets a payout ratio of 60%–70% of distributable cash flow.

Even better, prospective investors should note that Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend for 31 consecutive years without fail.

BMO: A dividend history approaching two centuries

It’s hard to mention the top Canadian stocks to own and not think of the big bank stocks. And the one bank in particular for investors to consider now is Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO).

BMO is the oldest of the big banks and has paid dividends continuously since 1829. That payment history stretches across nearly two centuries of economic cycles.

BMO offers a yield of 2.8%. Prospective investors should note that BMO has provided annual upticks to that dividend for over a decade. The most recent uptick for 2026 was a 5% bump, bringing the annual payout to $6.84.

That growth is supported by recent results. In the most recent quarter, BMO reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.96. By way of comparison, in the same period last year, the bank posted $3.23.

Granite REIT: Industrial properties paying monthly

Rounding out the top Canadian stocks to own is Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN). Granite is one of Canada’s better-known REITs. Granite operates a portfolio of logistics warehouses and industrial properties across both North America and Europe.

That makes the REIT an alternative to the stereotypical REIT focused on commercial retail or residential properties.

In the most recent quarter, Granite reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations of $1.45 per unit. That represents an increase over the $1.26 reported a year earlier. The REIT’s AFFO payout ratio was 61%, down from 67%, leaving a cushion around that distribution.

Turning to income, Granite offers a 4.1% distribution yield, paid monthly. The REIT also recently announced a 4.2% distribution increase, bringing its annual payout to $3.70 per unit.

Putting these top Canadian stocks to work

Given an initial seed investment of $10,000 into each of the three investments mentioned above, here’s how much income they can provide to an investor’s portfolio.

Company Recent Price No. Of shares Annual Dividend Total Payout Frequency Enbridge $67.77 147 $3.88 $570.36 Quarterly Bank of Montreal $244.24 40 $6.84 $273.60 Quarterly Granite REIT $88.71 112 $3.55 $397.60 Monthly Total: $1,241.56

Even with Enbridge and BMO’s quarterly schedule, that works out to an income of just over $100 a month.

Prospective investors considering these top Canadian stocks who don’t need the cash today can reinvest those payouts to allow that income to continue growing until needed.