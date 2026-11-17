New investors shouldn’t underestimate the power of time in the market.

$1,000 Is Enough to Start Investing in Canada – Really

Consistent contributions, reinvesting distributions, minimizing trading costs, and using a TFSA can help a modest initial investment compound over time.

ZEQT provides diversified global stock market exposure through one low-cost ETF, making it a potential starting point for investors with long time horizons and high risk tolerance.

Financial nihilism can encourage excessive speculation, but building wealth doesn't require gambling on risky investments or starting with a large portfolio.

One financial trend I find particularly concerning among younger Canadians is financial nihilism. It’s the belief that traditional ways of building wealth, such as saving regularly and investing for retirement, no longer work because housing is too expensive, wages haven’t kept pace with living costs, and the financial system seems stacked against them.

I can understand the frustration, especially among Gen Z investors facing high living expenses and an increasingly difficult housing market. But I worry that this mindset can encourage people to take excessive risks in pursuit of a financial breakthrough.

Sports betting, prediction markets, speculative cryptocurrencies, and highly leveraged trades might offer the possibility of a quick payout. They can also wipe out your savings before you’ve had a chance to build anything meaningful.

I don’t think you need to take those risks to get started. Even $1,000 can provide a foundation for long-term wealth building if you’re patient and willing to contribute consistently.

Of course, if that $1,000 represents your entire savings, I wouldn’t invest it in the stock market just yet. I’d first establish an emergency fund in a high-interest savings account so unexpected expenses don’t force me into debt or require selling investments at a loss.

Once you have that financial cushion, consider opening a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). From there, choosing an investment doesn’t have to be particularly complicated. I’d focus on diversification, low fees, and a strategy you can stick with.

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One ETF Can Be Enough

For someone with a long investment horizon and a high tolerance for risk, I’d consider the BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX: ZEQT).

ZEQT is an all-in-one asset allocation exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides exposure to thousands of stocks across Canada, the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets.

Instead of trying to identify the next winning technology company or decide which country will outperform, you can own a diversified portfolio of businesses around the world through a single ticker. The ETF also automatically rebalances its underlying holdings, helping maintain its intended geographic allocations without requiring you to trade.

And with a 0.18% management expense ratio (MER), it’s relatively inexpensive. On a $1,000 investment, that works out to approximately $1.80 annually in fund expenses at that asset value, although the amount changes as your investment grows or declines.

However, ZEQT holds essentially 100% stocks, meaning its value can decline substantially during market downturns. I’d only consider it for money I wouldn’t need for at least several years, preferably a decade or longer.

What Long-Term Investing Could Look Like

To illustrate the potential of this approach, consider ZEQT’s performance since its inception. According to BMO, a hypothetical $10,000 investment made on January 24, 2022, with all distributions reinvested, would have grown to approximately $19,092 by November 9, 2026.

That’s a cumulative gain of roughly 90.9% in less than five years. For someone starting with $1,000, the same percentage return would translate into approximately $1,909, assuming identical investment timing and reinvestment.

Of course, those results reflect a particularly strong historical period for global equities. Future returns could be considerably lower, and there’s no guarantee that ZEQT will deliver similar performance over the next five years.

The example also assumes something that’s easier said than done: you invested at the beginning, reinvested every distribution, and held through every market downturn without selling. But those are habits ordinary investors can develop with discipline.

I’d avoid frequent trading, which can introduce commissions, bid-ask spreads, and the temptation to make emotional decisions. I’d also reinvest distributions so that more of my money remains invested and can participate in future market growth.

Holding ZEQT inside a TFSA can further improve tax efficiency. Investment gains and qualifying withdrawals are generally tax free, although foreign withholding taxes may still apply within the ETF. Most importantly, I’d keep contributing whenever possible.

Your initial $1,000 is only the starting point. Adding another $50 or $100 every month can make a meaningful difference over decades, particularly when those contributions remain invested through multiple market cycles.

Ultimately, I think building wealth is less about finding an extraordinary investment and more about consistently following a reasonable strategy. For Canadians who can afford to invest for the long term, $1,000 is enough to begin.