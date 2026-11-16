Looking for the best ETFs to buy now? Explore how XEQT offers global stock exposure while ZAG adds Canadian bonds to a long-term portfolio.

2 of the Best ETFs to Buy Now

Optimal ETF Strategy : Combining XEQT and ZAG can provide a balance of growth and income, making them ideal for a well-rounded, diversified investment portfolio.

Balancing Growth and Stability : XEQT provides long-term growth potential with a 1.61% yield, while BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG) offers income diversification through a 3.45% yield.

Some of the best ETFs to buy now can help investors to build a diversified portfolio without needing to research individual stocks. That being said, there’s still the issue of picking the right ETFs for your portfolio.

That comes down to the goal of the ETF, and to a larger extent, the portfolio. Some ETFs favour growth, whereas others put more emphasis on generating income.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great options to consider on the market. Here’s a look at two different options that are some of the best ETFs to buy now.

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Attain global stock exposure in one purchase

The first option to consider is the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: XEQT). Buying individual stocks can be rewarding, but building a diversified portfolio of individual stocks takes time. It also requires periodic review and rebalancing to ensure that the portfolio maintains the right exposure to different industries and markets.

That’s one of the benefits of a fund like XEQT. The fund handles much of that work through a portfolio of underlying ETFs. Those funds provide exposure to thousands of companies across Canada, the United States and international markets, including emerging economies.

That gives investors a way to expand beyond the Canadian market through a single ticker. It also reduces the impact that trouble at any one company can have on the overall portfolio.

Even better, the underlying allocation is monitored and automatically rebalanced as needed. In other words, there’s no need to buy and sell the individual ETFs themselves to rebalance the portfolio.

For an investor making regular contributions, the convenience of that model is attractive. New money goes into the same fund instead of needing another round of stock research each month.

In terms of a distribution, XEQT offers a quarterly distribution that, as of the time of writing, carries a yield of 1.6%. That’s not the highest yield, but diversification and growth are the goals of the fund, not income.

This makes the fund a better option for long-term investors who can leave funds invested for years. This way the quarterly distributions can be reinvested, allowing them to compound along the way.

Invest in Canadian bonds and generate monthly income

Investors who already have plenty of stock exposure may find the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZAG) an intriguing option.

The ETF tracks the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, providing exposure to investment-grade bonds. That includes both federal and provincial government debt as well as corporate bonds.

One thing to keep in mind is that bond prices typically fall when market interest rates rise. That means ZAG can still lose value, even while paying monthly distributions.

Rather than selecting individual bonds and managing their maturity dates individually, one of the main benefits of ZAG is getting broad exposure to an entire basket through one single ticker.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that the fund pays out a monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, ZAG offers a distribution of 3.5%. This gives prospective investors another source of income while reducing their portfolio’s reliance on equities.

Which are the best ETFs to buy now for your portfolio?

ZAG and XEQT each offer something different to investors.

An investor saving for retirement that is still decades away may prefer the broad exposure and growth potential that XEQT can offer. Alternatively, an investor looking for a less volatile option with more of an income tilt may prefer ZAG.

An even better approach would include an allocation in both. This means that the portfolio would provide long-term growth and recurring income.

In my opinion, both funds are great options to consider as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them and watch your portfolio grow.