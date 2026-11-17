BCE and Enbridge offer similar starting yields. I’d choose the one with a clearer route from operating cash to the next dividend.

Two dividend yields can sit side by side on a screen and look close enough to flip a coin. One business could be spending heavily to repair its finances while the other has room to raise its cheque. I’d rather find out which is which before handing either of them my retirement money.

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Follow the cash

An internet provider and a pipeline owner both operate expensive networks. Customers can keep paying while the company spends heavily on repairs, upgrades and interest. The dividend depends on what’s left after the bills that keep the business going.

Free cash flow (FCF) measures cash available after certain spending. Companies can define it differently, which is why I’d compare each business with its own prior periods and its own payout. The biggest dollar amount on the page doesn’t tell me which cheque has more breathing room.

My first check after a dividend reset is whether the company is putting the extra cash to work in a way I can see. Paying down debt can lower the interest bill over time. Network investment can earn its keep if customers sign up and stay. Yet both take longer than changing the number on a dividend declaration.

A company that cuts its dividend can become a better investment if the cash it keeps reduces debt or improves the business. Therefore give it credit as those benefits show up. Until then, I’d look at the new payout and avoid building the plan around what it used to pay.

Two cheques

BCE (TSX: BCE) earns from wireless, internet and other communications services. Its third-quarter operating cash flow rose to $2.2 billion, while company-defined free cash flow fell to $854 million from about $1 billion a year earlier. The gap is a reminder that keeping and expanding the network takes real money.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) earns from its oil and gas pipelines and natural gas utilities. It reaffirmed 2026 distributable cash flow guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. That’s a company measure of the cash available after certain costs, and the $3.88 annualized dividend takes about two-thirds of the midpoint.

BCE’s $0.4375 quarterly dividend gives it an annualized yield of about 5.7% at $30.57. Enbridge’s $0.97 quarterly payment gives it a yield of about 5.9% at $66.14. The difference in cash available for the next raise is more interesting to me than the small gap in current yields.

Buy for the job

On separate $10,000 budgets, the cheques start surprisingly close. The table rounds down to whole shares and assumes the payments stay unchanged. Use it to budget the income, then decide whether I trust the business behind it.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $30.57 327 $1.75 $572.25 Quarterly $9,996.39 ENB $66.14 151 $3.88 $585.88 Quarterly $9,987.14

I’d lean towards Enbridge if I’m choosing among Canadian dividend stocks for current spending. However, I’d want BCE to show steadier free cash flow after network investment and progress on debt before I give it the same job. Its reset could help it get there over time. Compare the two with the investments you already have. A household can own a telecom stock and a pipeline and still be exposed to rising financing costs in both. Therefore, I’d leave room for companies whose ability to earn doesn’t rely on funding large construction programmes.

Enbridge also has plenty to spend on projects and maintenance. Borrowing costs and delays can narrow its cash cushion, so I wouldn’t make either stock the only major income position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

I’d buy Enbridge for the income today and give BCE time to show that the cash it’s keeping can improve the business enough to make the next cheque easier to fund.