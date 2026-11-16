Vanguard’s VDY pays monthly with a 0.22% MER and a 3% yield. See what $20,000 could earn, the bank and energy risks, and how this ETF fits in your TFSA.

Financials and energy make up about 88% of the fund, so concentration is the main risk to watch.

Its trailing 12-month yield is 3%, lower than other ETFs because the unit price has climbed.

Picture a Canadian who has just opened a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and wants to use it as a passive income instrument. One useful strategy that helps you deliver inflation-beating returns and generate a tax-free passive income stream in a TFSA is to own dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

My ETF pick is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY). Launched in 2012, the ETF has returned over 450% to shareholders since inception, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

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What is VDY and how does it generate passive income?

VDY tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, where it buys quality Canadian companies that pay you an attractive dividend.

Vanguard’s September factsheet shows it owns 58 stocks as of September 30, 2026. The fund collects those dividends and pays them out every month.

The MER (management expense ratio) is $2.20 a year on every $1,000 invested. With more than $9 billion in assets under management, VDY has outpaced the broader TSX index by more than 30% over the last 14 years.

The factsheet says it is eligible for a TFSA, a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and a First Home Savings Account (FHSA).

How much monthly income could VDY pay on $20,000?

Vanguard reports a trailing 12-month yield of 3% as of Oct. 31. On $20,000, that works out to about $600 a year, or roughly $50 a month. At $77.81, $20,000 buys about 257 units. Here is how two 2026 payments compare, based on Vanguard’s distribution history.

In August, it paid $0.21 per unit, which translates to a $54 payout.

In October, it paid $0.16, lowering the payout to $41.

Payouts move because they reflect what the companies pay inside the fund. Inside a TFSA, none of that income is taxed. In a taxable account, the dividend tax credit can soften the bill on eligible Canadian dividends.

The yield looks smaller because owners have already been paid via capital gains. In 2022, the ETF lost 0.20%. However, it rose 8.4% in 2023, 21.4% in 2024 and 31% in 2025. Over the past year, it has surged 36%.

What are the risks of owning VDY?

VDY ETF investors should be wary of the fund’s exposure to financials, which account for 60% of total holdings, followed by energy at 27.7%.

The five largest Canadian banks account for 46% of the fund, led by Royal Bank of Canada at 15.8% and Toronto-Dominion Bank at 11%. Canada’s market is unusually concentrated in a few banks and energy companies, and VDY’s holdings reflect this trend.

VDY also leaves out real estate investment trusts (REITs), a popular source of monthly income. If you want property exposure, you would need a separate fund.

Vanguard rates VDY’s volatility as medium. The fund dropped in value in three of the past 10 calendar years, and its worst three-month stretch was a 19.1% loss ending March 2020.

VDY leans hard on two sectors, so it works best as one piece of a portfolio.

Is VDY a good ETF to buy for passive income?

A yield near 3% will not replace a paycheque on its own. But monthly payments, a 0.22% MER, and ownership of Canada’s biggest dividend payers make VDY a solid core income holding, especially inside a TFSA.

Pair it with a global stock ETF to spread the risk, and remember that dividends are never guaranteed.