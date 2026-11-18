The TSX could extend its losing streak at the open today as gold and silver prices tumble to their lowest levels in over a year, while weak oil prices, elevated bond yields, and geopolitical risks add to market uncertainty.

Plunging oil and metals prices could deepen the TSX selloff at the open today, while investors watch the Fed’s meeting minutes, trade tensions, and Metro’s earnings.

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) tanked another 12.6% as Telus (TSX:T) raised serious concerns about its proposed takeover.

The TSX Composite plunged 407 points on Tuesday as inflation concerns, geopolitical risks, and a tech selloff extended the index’s four-day losses to 3%.

Canadian stocks continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as elevated Treasury bond yields, geopolitical uncertainties, and an Nvidia-led tech sector selloff triggered another wave of selling pressure. Despite stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales numbers, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 407 points, or 1.1%, to settle at 35,315 — extending its four-day losses to 3%.

Even as a small recovery in silver prices helped select mining stocks inch up, heavy losses in all other key sectors, including technology, industrials, and financials, dragged the TSX benchmark down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Quebecor (TSX: QBR.B) tanked by 12.6% to $57 per share, extending the stock’s two-day losses to 26%. The selloff came after Telus (TSX: T) raised serious concerns about the Montreal-based telecom giant’s proposed takeover of the company. Notably, Quebecor recently offered to acquire Telus for about $31.3 billion, with shareholders receiving $6.35 in cash and 0.17 Quebecor Class B shares for each Telus share.

However, in an interview with Bloomberg, Telus chief executive officer (CEO) Victor Dodig criticized the proposal, arguing that it undervalued the company’s assets and failed to offer shareholders an attractive deal. Separately, Telus’s board highlighted significant regulatory hurdles and warned that the transaction could leave the combined company with substantially higher debt. While a special committee continues to review Quebecor’s proposal alongside other strategic options, the strong opposition from Telus’s leadership and uncertainty surrounding the deal weighed heavily on QBR.B stock.

NGEx Minerals, Waste Connections, and BlackBerry also dived by 7.3% each, placing them among the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

On the flip side, Seabridge Gold, First Quantum Minerals, Franco-Nevada, and OR Royalties were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each rising by at least 2.5%.

According to their daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Telus, Capstone Copper, and Athabasca Oil were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Both gold and silver prices tanked to their lowest levels in more than a year in early Wednesday trading, with copper prices also touching their multi-month lows. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices also fell below US$84 per barrel for the first time in over two months.

Given the TSX’s heavy exposure to energy and mining companies, these sharp declines in commodity prices could trigger another round of selling pressure on the Canadian stock market at the open today.

With no major economic releases due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest meeting minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could offer fresh insights into policymakers’ detailed views on inflation, economic growth, and the future direction of U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty could weigh on TSX stocks Wednesday as intensified negotiations have yet to resolve key disputes over auto and steel tariffs.

With oil and metals prices falling sharply, geopolitical risks, an ongoing tech sector rout, and a potentially hawkish Fed could add to selling pressure on the TSX.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed Metro will release its latest quarterly earnings report today, which could keep its stock in the spotlight throughout the session. Bay Street analysts expect the Montréal-based company to post $0.97 per share in earnings for the September quarter, with $5.16 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today