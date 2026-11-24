Telus cut its dividend, and free cash flow fell 35%. See what $1,000 in Telus stock could be worth in three years in bear, base, and bull cases, with dividends.

Telus Stock: What $1,000 Invested Today Could Look Like in 3 Years

By my math, $1,000 could grow to about $1,460 in three years in a base case, but it could stall near $990 if cash flow disappoints.

A $900 million savings plan and a debt target of three times EBITDA by 2028 anchor the turnaround.

Telus cut its dividend by 55%, and third-quarter free cash flow fell 35% to $396 million.

Imagine you bought the dip in Telus (TSX: T) stock a couple of years ago. Telus prices fell from $34.40 in early 2022 to $20.71 in June 2024. The drawdown meant that the Canadian telecom giant offered shareholders a tasty forward yield of almost 8% in mid-2024, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

Today, Telus stock trades at $13.70 and offers a yield of 5.5% as it was forced to slash dividends by 55% this year.

Telus stock is trading at a 15-year low and has grossly underperformed peers over the past decade. So, should you invest in the dividend stock right now?

Source: Getty Images

Why is Telus stock falling?

Telus is wrestling with slowing growth and elevated debt levels.

In Q3, its Services revenue declined by 1% to $4.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell 5% to $1.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share dropped to $0.16 from $0.24.

Its free cash flow dipped 35% to $396 million, while the company also booked an $800 million noncash write-down at TELUS Health.

Telus ended Q3 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.6 times, which is quite high for a tech company.

Today, Telus stock trades at 10.9 times forward FCF, well below the long-term average of 20.3 times. Basically, investors are paying about half the usual price for each dollar of cash.

The dividend now stands at $0.1875 a quarter, or $0.75 a year.

What Is Telus doing to turn things around?

CEO Victor Dodig outlined a three-part plan as the company pivots to profitable growth.

Telus wants to save $900 million a year by the end of 2028. About 80% of those savings come from the core telecom business (wireless, internet, and TV). The other 20% comes from its smaller Digital, Health, and Agriculture units. The CFO also said the savings are split roughly 50/50 between spending less on building networks and trimming everyday operating costs.

Second, it aims to use excess cash flow and non-core asset sales to lower its debt balance. The goal is to end 2028 with a leverage ratio of less than three times.

Third, Telus has 38 megawatts of secured power for sovereign AI data centres in Canada. Management sees a pipeline above $1 billion in contract value and about $500 million in revenue over three years.

Dodig also sees hidden value in the fibre network, where Telus is exploring partners while keeping control. “We do think that the current shares don’t even reflect the value of that fibre” he told analysts.

What could $1,000 in Telus stock be worth in 3 years?

At the current price, $1,000 buys about 74 shares. The dividend pays roughly $56 a year, or $167 over three years.

TIKR.com estimates show free cash flow rising from $1.8 billion in 2026 to $2.6 billion in 2030.

Bear case: Savings fall short and free cash flow stalls near $2 billion. The valuation falls to nine times, which means the stock trades at $11.15. With dividends, a $1,000 investment will turn into $900.

Base case: Free cash flow reaches about $2.6 billion, and the valuation holds at 10.9 times. Shares could trade near $17.50, turning a $1,000 investment into $1,460 after dividends.

Bull case: If free cash flow rises to $2.6 billion and the FCF multiple expands to 13 times, total investment returns could surpass $700 within the next three years.

What are the risks of buying Telus stock now?

TELUS Digital revenue fell 11% as larger clients cut volumes. Savings also cost money, with about $150 million of investment needed upfront.

Management will share 2027 guidance in February, which will be key for near-term visibility. Telus is no longer a sleep-well income pick. It is a turnaround with a 5.5% yield and a beaten-down price.