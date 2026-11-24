Here’s why these two stocks might help create lasting family wealth. But do maintain portfolio diversification.

FNV provides capital‑efficient gold exposure via royalties/streams while TMX builds recurring subscription/data revenue and acquisitive growth; both show double‑digit dividend growth histories and trade modestly below analyst targets.

Both have meaningfully outperformed the TSX benchmark across 3‑, 5‑, and 10‑year periods (10‑year annualized about 16% for FNV and about 19% for TMX), demonstrating strong compounding potential.

Franco‑Nevada (TSX: FNV) and TMX Group (TSX: X) are recommended as long‑term core Canadian holdings for building family wealth thanks to durable competitive advantages, steady cash flow, and compounding dividend growth.

Building lasting family wealth requires more than finding stocks with impressive short-term returns. It means owning high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages, reliable cash flow, growing dividends, and the ability to compound wealth over decades. Two Canadian-listed stocks that deserve serious consideration as potential long-term core holdings are Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) and TMX Group (TSX: X).

Both companies have outperformed the Canadian stock market over the past 3, 5, and 10 years, assuming dividends are reinvested. More importantly, their complementary business models offer investors exposure to different sources of long-term growth.

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Two proven wealth compounders

According to YCharts, a $10,000 investment in Franco-Nevada would have grown to about $20,290 over three years, representing an annualized return of 26.6%. TMX Group performed even better, turning the same investment into roughly $22,020, or an annualized return of 30%. By comparison, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: XIU), a benchmark for the Canadian stock market, grew to approximately $17,730, delivering an annualized return of about 21%.

Over five years, Franco-Nevada generated an annualized return of about 13.4%, growing $10,000 to $18,720. TMX Group delivered about 20.3%, turning $10,000 into $25,220. XIU returned about 12.1%, growing the initial investment to roughly $17,730.

The 10-year results are even more compelling. Franco-Nevada delivered an annualized return of nearly 16.4%, transforming $10,000 into $45,460. TMX Group generated about 19.1%, growing the investment to $57,610. Meanwhile, XIU returned nearly 11.6%, turning $10,000 into $29,830.

These results highlight the wealth-building potential of owning exceptional businesses and allowing compounding to work over time.

Why these businesses can keep growing

Franco-Nevada’s competitive advantage lies in its asset-light royalty and streaming business model. Rather than operating mines and bearing their substantial capital and operating costs, it provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties or rights to purchase precious metals at predetermined prices.

This approach offers exposure to rising gold prices and potential production growth without assuming the same operational risks as traditional miners. Inflation and declining fiat currency purchasing power can also support long-term demand for gold, creating a favourable backdrop for Franco-Nevada. Its model provides considerable margin potential and exploration upside as mining projects expand.

TMX Group, meanwhile, is building a more diversified, recurring-revenue business. More than 50% of its revenue now comes from subscriptions, including data, analytics, and other financial information services. Management aims to increase this contribution to about two-thirds, reducing reliance on cyclical trading activity.

Its acquisition strategy provides another growth engine. Since 2023, TMX Group has executed more than a dozen acquisitions to expand its indexing, analytics, and multi-asset trading businesses. For example, its acquisition of RAFI Indices for about $683 million further strengthens its global indexing capabilities.

Attractive long-term investment potential

Both companies also reward shareholders through growing dividends. Franco-Nevada’s 15-year dividend growth rate was 11.4%, while TMX Group achieved about 10% annual dividend growth over the past decade. Reinvesting these distributions can further accelerate long-term compounding.

At the time of writing, analyst consensus price targets suggest a discount of about 16% for Franco-Nevada, trading below $340 per share, and 12% for TMX Group, trading around $61 per share. So, both are considered to be reasonably-priced.

The bottom line

Franco-Nevada and TMX Group offer two solid ways to build lasting family wealth: precious metals exposure through a capital-efficient business model and recurring financial-services revenue through a growing financial infrastructure leader.

Patiently accumulating shares during market corrections and strategically reinvesting dividends in both stocks could make sense for a diversified Canadian portfolio.

Since no stock is risk-free, investors should consider portfolio diversification.