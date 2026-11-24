Wondering where to invest in Canada? See how Vanguard’s VEQT gives you exposure to global stock markets in one ETF and what it costs to own.

Not Sure Where to Invest in Canada? Start With This Simple ETF

Simplicity and Growth: Managed by Vanguard with a low expense ratio of 0.22%, VEQT provides easy investment management, is TFSA eligible, offers a 1.25% annual distribution, and has shown significant growth over time.

Strategic Allocation: VEQT consists of four underlying Vanguard ETFs, with 45% invested in the U.S., nearly 31% in Canada, 17% in developed markets outside North America, and 7% in emerging markets.

Canada has plenty of great stocks across a range of sectors. For someone trying to figure out where to invest in Canada, all those choices can make it harder to know what to buy first.

That’s where an ETF such as Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: VEQT) can help.

The fund gives Canadian investors exposure to stock markets around the world through a single purchase. It’s a straightforward way to start long-term investing with a diverse portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

Where to invest in Canada when you want one ETF

VEQT is a fund of funds. It holds four underlying separate Vanguard ETFs. VEQT invests about 45% of its portfolio in U.S. stocks and just under 31% in Canadian stocks. The fund allocates about 17% to developed markets outside North America and the remaining 7% to emerging markets.

Canadian stocks make up nearly a third of VEQT. That gives investors exposure to the familiar names from home while keeping most of the portfolio invested abroad.

In other words, it gives investors exposure to companies and industries they might otherwise miss if they started with a few individual tickers.

What VEQT takes off your plate

One of the biggest advantages of buying VEQT is the simplicity of it. If investors bought the four underlying ETFs separately, they’d still have to decide how much to put into each.

Instead, with VEQT that rebalancing is handled by Vanguard. And when there’s more money to invest, investors can simply buy more units of VEQT.

Another factor to note when it comes to ETFs is the fees. Vanguard has a management expense ratio of 0.22%. The fund’s reported returns already reflect those expenses. At that rate, a $1,000 investment incurs about $2.20 in fund expenses over a year.

Perhaps best of all, the fund is eligible to be held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). For an investor looking at where to invest in Canada with contribution room available, that can give a portfolio a powerful start.

Still considering where to invest in Canada?

VEQT is a great long-term investment option. It can provide growth and simplify investing. The fund also offers an annual distribution, which, as of the time of writing, works out to 1.25%. VEQT typically goes ex-distribution in late December and pays cash in early January. The fund’s main appeal is its long-term growth potential.

The bigger reason to consider the fund is the growth it can offer. Over the trailing 12 months, VEQT has provided returns of over 9%, and over the past five years, that return comes in at just over 57%.

That makes the fund a great long-term option to consider in any portfolio.