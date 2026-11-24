These two Canadian aerospace stocks offer distinct strengths that could support their long-term upside and reward investors with attractive returns.

Both aerospace stocks offer different growth opportunities, making them worth considering for long-term investors.

CAE's rising defense profitability and stronger cash generation highlight the progress of its business transformation.

If you’re looking for Canadian growth stocks, the aerospace industry might not be an obvious starting point. However, I believe investors shouldn’t overlook its potential. Consider what it takes to manufacture an aircraft and keep it operating safely. From maintenance and pilot training to specialized aviation technology, several businesses play important roles. Each serves a different need, creating distinct opportunities for long-term growth.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at two Canadian aerospace stocks and explain what makes each company’s growth prospects really interesting.

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Bombardier stock

The first aerospace stock worth considering for its impressive business momentum right now is Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B). This Dorval-based giant manufactures business jets and provides aircraft maintenance and support services.

After rallying by 33% over the last year, BBD.B stock currently trades at $287.83 per share with a market cap of $29 billion. Bombardier’s strong share price performance mainly reflects its growing aircraft demand and improving financial position.

The company’s revenue inched up by 3% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2026, supported by 33 aircraft deliveries and record Services revenue of US$701 million. Notably, its services business revenue jumped 19% YoY as Bombardier continued expanding its support network.

More importantly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 7% YoY, with its margin improving to 16.1% from 15.4% a year ago.

Another encouraging sign is Bombardier’s strong free cash flow, which increased 20% YoY in the latest quarter. More importantly, its aircraft and services order backlog also reached US$22.2 billion at the end of the latest quarter, up 27% from the end of 2025, providing solid visibility into future business activity.

Earlier this month, on November 13, Bombardier announced a firm order for 12 aircraft from Saudi Arabia’s The Helicopter Company, worth roughly US$568 million at list prices, with options for another 48 jets.

Overall, with a growing order book, expanding Services business, and continued focus on strengthening its balance sheet, Bombardier remains an attractive aerospace stock for long-term investors.

CAE stock

Another aerospace stock worth considering on the TSX today is CAE (TSX: CAE), which focuses on aviation training and defense simulation solutions. Headquartered in Saint-Laurent, this Canadian firm serves commercial aviation operators, business aviation customers, and defence organizations.

CAE stock currently trades at $38.30 per share with a market cap of $12.7 billion. While its shares have gained 12% this quarter, the stock is still down 8% year-to-date.

Despite this weakness, CAE’s improving operational efficiency makes its growth outlook interesting. In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended in September), the company’s revenue fell 2.6% YoY due to lower contributions from simulator-related activities in its civil aviation business. As a result, its reported earnings also declined to $0.18 per share from $0.23, with restructuring expenses also weighing on profitability. Nonetheless, its adjusted earnings improved nearly 18% YoY to $0.33 per share.

One of CAE’s biggest strengths is its defence business, where its adjusted segment operating income surged 43% YoY last quarter. This improvement was backed by stronger contract profitability, product deliveries, and $11 million in tax credits.

Meanwhile, CAE’s quarterly free cash flow jumped nearly 64% YoY, mainly due to lower capital expenditures.

Beyond these positive trends, CAE is also targeting annual savings of $125 million to $150 million through its ongoing transformation and expects to sell Flightscape for US$500 million.

As CAE continues improving its defence profitability and operational efficiency, its solid cash generation and transformation initiatives could make it a rewarding aerospace stock to hold for years to come.