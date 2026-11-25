If you want to earn $500 of monthly passive income in your TFSA, here is how much money you will reasonably need to invest.

How Much Do You Need in Your TFSA to Earn $500 a Month in Dividends?

Gibson Energy, with a 5.8% yield, provides stable returns through its energy storage infrastructure supported by take-or-pay contracts and projected EBITDA growth.

Earning dividend income in your TFSA (Tax-Free Saving Account) is a smart plan. All Canadian dividend income earned in the account is totally tax-free!

If you are looking to earn enough income to start subsidizing your living, you will need to invest a substantial amount of capital in your TFSA. If you have a target for an average of $500 per month, the level of portfolio yield will determine how much you need to invest.

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What you need to earn to make $500/month in a TFSA

For example, if you earn an average yield of 2%, you would need $300,000 invested. Well, that far exceeds the total TFSA contribution limit of $109,000.

To hit the $500 per month mark, you would need to invest your entire $109,000 contribution at a minimum 5.55% average yield. That is no easy task in today’s market.

Most of the best quality dividend stocks on the TSX trade with a yield between 2% and 5%. If you are looking for a yield over that range, you will need to be extra diligent to ensure that the dividends paid out are sustainable.

Luckily, there are still a few high-yielding stocks that are suitable for a TFSA. In fact, these two TSX stocks below yield over 5% and look like reasonably attractive buys today.

Gibson for an elevated yield

Gibson Energy (TSX: GEI) currently yields 5.8%. Despite its elevated yield, this TFSA stock has actually had a strong 25% run-up in 2026.

The energy firm provides crucial energy storage infrastructure across Canada and the United States. It operates the second-largest crude export terminal in North America! Seventy-five percent of its income is from take-or-pay contracts. The company is aiming to grow earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by about 7% annually to 2030.

Solid energy prices and smart acquisitions are supporting growth in 2026. Its payout ratio has declined, as has its debt. If you believe the Canadian energy industry will continue to grow, this is a good dividend stock to benefit.

Dream Industrial for a monthly TFSA income play

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DIR.UN) is a solid real estate stock enabling you to earn income monthly. It yields 5.6% today. Dream owns and manages $19 billion of multi-tenanted industrial real estate across Canada, the United States and Europe.

These are high-quality properties that have various uses and are strategically located near urban centres. Dream has organic growth potential given that its average portfolio rents are at a discount to market rents. Likewise, a strong balance sheet supports growth from developments and acquisitions.

With a declining payout ratio, Dream just increased its monthly distribution for the first time in several years. The stock is cheap, as it trades at a material discount to the private market value of its assets.

The Foolish takeaway

If you want to earn $500 per month of TFSA income, you will need to invest almost all your $109,000 contribution at a 5.5% yield (or higher). With a large amount like that, it is smart to diversify widely. However, if you put in the effort, you can find good-quality dividend stocks to own, like Gibson and Dream.