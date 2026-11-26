Looking for Canadian stocks to buy and hold in a TFSA? See what Bank of Montreal, CN Rail and Fortis can bring to a long-term portfolio.

Fortis' Stable Dividend Growth : Fortis, a leading utility in North America, offers a 3.13% yield and plans significant investment to sustain annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2031.

Canadian National Railway's Expansion Advantage : With a vast network and a 2.09% dividend yield, Canadian National Railway ensures stability and growth, benefiting from essential goods transportation.

Bank of Montreal's Dual Growth : Bank of Montreal (BMO) provides exposure to Canadian and U.S. markets, offering growth potential and a 3.05% dividend yield, ideal for long-term investors.

There’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks to buy and hold. Fortunately, long-term investors have an easier option than picking short-term winners amid all the noise.

That option involves choosing established businesses that have kept on performing through multiple market cycles for decades. And that includes when the market has a bad year.

Here are three I’d consider holding in a TFSA.

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Bank of Montreal has room to grow on both sides of the border

The first option for investors to consider is Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). As one of Canada’s big bank stocks, BMO gives investors exposure to both Canadian and U.S. banking.

Customers on both sides of the border need everyday banking and financing. And following a string of well-executed acquisitions, BMO is now one of the larger banks in the U.S. market with a presence in 32 state markets. That gives BMO a parallel revenue stream to its Canadian operations and plenty of room to continue growing over time.

Turning to income, BMO offers a quarterly dividend that it has paid without fail for nearly two centuries. As of the time of writing, the yield works out to 3.1%. The bank has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend for over a decade.

For an investor looking at Canadian stocks to buy and hold, BMO is hard to ignore.

Canadian National offers investors a real advantage

The second stock for investors to consider right now is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR). Canadian National operates one of the largest railways in North America, stretching from coast-to-coast and down through the Midwest to the Gulf region.

That network is so large that building a competing network would take years and cost billions.

Size isn’t the only advantage the railway offers. The sheer volume and necessity of goods hauled by Canadian National are another advantage.

The railway hauls everything from crude oil and wheat to automotive components, finished products and raw materials across that network. Each year, over $250 billion in goods traverses that network.

In fact, in the most recent quarter, freight volumes measured in revenue ton-miles saw a 4% uptick over last year.

Turning to income, Canadian National offers a quarterly dividend that, as of the time of writing, carries a yield of 2.1%. The company has also provided annual increases to that dividend for 30 consecutive years without fail.

The latest increase was a 3% uptick earlier this year.

Fortis offers a stable, growing income

Wrapping up the trio of Canadian stocks to buy and hold is Fortis (TSX: FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the continent, serving customers across Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The company’s assets generate a stable and recurring revenue stream that allows Fortis to predictably invest in growth initiatives and pay out a handsome dividend.

In terms of growth, Fortis has planned to invest $32.2 billion in a five-year plan extending from 2027 through 2031. Management expects that spending will support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2031.

As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a yield of 3.1%. The company has also provided investors with annual increases to its dividend for 53 consecutive years, giving it the second-longest dividend streak in Canada.

Canadian stocks to buy and hold in a TFSA

Each of the three stocks mentioned serves a different segment of the market. They each also offer some income-earning and defensive appeal.

Holding those stocks in a TFSA allows dividends and capital gains to compound tax-free. If investors don’t need the income right away, those dividends can be reinvested to buy more shares and collect dividends on those shares, too.

This makes them great options to include in any well-diversified long-term portfolio.

Buy them, hold them and watch your future income grow.