Wouldn’t it be nice if the money you’re forced to take out of your retirement savings could simply go right back to making you more money? Well, Canadian retirees can do just that.

Just because the government requires you to withdraw money each year doesn’t mean you have to spend it. If you’ve already covered your living expenses and set aside enough for taxes, why not give those extra dollars a second career? By investing them in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), retirees can continue growing their wealth, collecting dividends, and creating another source of income they can tap into whenever they please.

Source: Getty Images

The stock

Before choosing an investment, separate the withdrawal from the spending decision. A registered retirement income fund generally requires minimum withdrawals beginning the year after it’s opened. The withdrawal is taxable income. Tax withheld at source can differ from the tax ultimately owing, particularly when the payment is the minimum. Budget for the tax even if the deposit looks pleasantly intact.

Suppose you withdraw $10,000, allow $2,500 for tax at an assumed 25% rate, and need $4,500 for expenses. That leaves $3,000 to invest. Check your TFSA contribution room first, of course. The Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawal itself creates none. The point of the transfer is that future eligible investment earnings and withdrawals in the TFSA generally stay tax-free, and TFSA withdrawals generally don’t count toward federal income-tested benefits.

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is one candidate for the long-term portion of that surplus. It earns insurance profits and fees from managing savings. Those are two different reasons cash can grow for shareholders over time.

Making money

Full-year underlying earnings reached $7.45 per share in 2025, up 12%. The latest third quarter also brought growth in underlying earnings, and the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1. At writing, that works out to just under 4% annually. The new annualized payout of $4 represents about 54% of last year’s underlying earnings. That leaves more room for investment and for difficult claims years than at a company paying out nearly all its profit.

On this after-tax surplus, $3,000 buys 29 whole shares, producing $29 each quarter or $116 over four payments at the current rate. A retiree could leave the deposits alone until a larger bill arrived. If there’s no immediate need for that extra income, keeping it invested allows the same surplus to participate in future earnings growth.

Looking ahead

Sun Life’s Canadian shares delivered an 11.3% annualized total return over 10 years. Asset management and expansion in Asia provide opportunities for further growth, while market declines and adverse insurance claims can pressure earnings. Someone who might need the $3,000 for next winter’s heating bill has a different job for that money than someone investing it for their eighties.

Now let’s get down to how to reinvest. Let’s say you withdraw $10,000 from your retirement savings. Assuming a tax rate of 25%, that leaves you with $7,500 to work with. Now, perhaps you only need $4,500 to cover your living expenses. Rather than letting the remaining $3,000 gather dust in your chequing account, you could invest it right back into the market through your TFSA, provided you have enough contribution room. You’ve already paid the tax on that money, so why not put it somewhere where future growth and dividend income can remain tax-free?

Household calculation Amount Gross taxable withdrawal $10,000 Assumed tax at 25% −$2,500 Spending −$4,500 After-tax surplus for TFSA $3,000

From there, a future withdrawal generally restores TFSA room on January 1 of the next year, a practical detail when planning retirement spending across two accounts. So here’s what could happen if you then invest that $3,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE SLF $102.12 29 $4.00 $116.00 Quarterly $2,961.48 $38.52 11.3% $335.24 $3,335.24

Bottom line

The amount worth investing is the surplus after tax and expenses. Once that figure is clear, moving it into an available TFSA can give you more control over the next withdrawal. This example turns a mandatory payment into a potential $116 annual income stream, with no need to sell the shares just because another birthday rolls around. The next RRIF payment is also an opportunity to diversify into a different business.