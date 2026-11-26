When shopping for dividend stocks, it’s tempting to simply purchase whichever offers the highest dividend yield. Yet what if the stock offering a smaller payment today ends up giving you a much bigger raise over the next few years? Suddenly, that smaller dividend doesn’t look so bad! So, let’s put two Canadian financial stocks to the test. With $10,000 invested in each, which could put more money in your pocket over the next five years?

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BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) has found a lucrative way to make money from other people’s money. The company manages investments across infrastructure, real estate, private credit, and other alternative assets. By attracting investors willing to commit their cash for years, Brookfield can continue collecting management fees without having to fund every project itself.

Business has certainly been good. Brookfield generated US$2.7 billion in distributable earnings in 2025, with those earnings climbing another 15% year over year during its latest third quarter. Fee-related earnings also increased by 15%, giving the company more room to reward shareholders. Of course, slower fundraising or weaker investment performance could put a dent in that growth.

At writing, Brookfield’s most recent quarterly dividend came to approximately $0.70. Furthermore, Brookfield’s current standalone listing only dates back to December 2022, giving us a shorter investment history to work with.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) offers another way to make money from the financial industry. Through its holdings, investors gain exposure to insurance and wealth-management businesses. What I particularly like about Power is the opportunity to purchase those businesses for less than their estimated combined value.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations reached $5.31 per share in 2025, with its latest third-quarter earnings climbing to $1.53 from $1.35 a year earlier. Meanwhile, Power offers a quarterly dividend of $0.6675. Shares also trade at roughly a 17% discount to the company’s September adjusted net asset value of $113.28.

The risk, of course, is that Power relies on its underlying businesses to generate and pass along profits. Furthermore, that discount could stick around for years before investors see it narrow.

Bottom line

So, which of these Canadian dividend stocks could make you more money? Brookfield has a considerable head start. Assuming unchanged dividends and exchange rates, it could deliver approximately $515 more in cash over five years. Even if Power increased its dividend by 5% annually after the first year and Brookfield didn’t raise its payment at all, Brookfield would still come out ahead.

However, investors more interested in compound growth might find Power attractive. Here’s how the two compare in terms of both dividend income and potential account growth, should their respective annualized total returns repeat for another year with dividends reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CAGR PERIOD CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE FIVE-YEAR CASH INCOME BAM $72.16 138 $2.797316 $386.03 Quarterly $9,958.08 4 years 17.40% $1,732.71 $11,732.71 $1,930.15 POW $94.22 106 $2.67 $283.02 Quarterly $9,987.32 10 years 18.52% $1,849.65 $11,849.65 $1,415.10

If I were looking to bring in more passive income over the next five years, I’d lean towards Brookfield. Investors don’t need another dividend increase to enjoy a sizeable income advantage over Power. Yet I certainly wouldn’t dismiss Power, especially given the opportunity to purchase its underlying businesses at a discount. Investors willing to collect a smaller cheque today could still be rewarded if that discount narrows and earnings continue to climb. Sometimes, the bigger payday comes from what you own rather than what you’re paid to own it.