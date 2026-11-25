An oil producer can reward shareholders twice, provided its buyback price leaves value for those who stay.

A bigger dividend is easy to spot. Your brokerage deposits more cash and, if you’re anything like me, it takes an oddly short time to think of somewhere to spend it.

A buyback isn’t as easy. You own the same number of shares the next morning, but what changes is how many other shares lay claim to the company’s oil, earnings, and future dividends. Whether that’s the better bargain comes down to one number management can actually influence: the price it pays.

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The stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) owns long-life oil sands assets alongside conventional oil and gas production. Once built, its oil sands operations can produce for years. Keeping them running requires maintenance, yet management has more flexibility about what to do with surplus cash than a producer constantly drilling to replace steeply declining output.

That flexibility showed up in 2025. Canadian Natural earned $3.56 per share on an adjusted operating basis and spent $1.4 billion repurchasing shares across the year. It also paid $4.9 billion in dividends. Shareholders got cash in hand and a slightly larger stake in the remaining business. Neither use of cash removes exposure to the oil price, which is why the size of a permanent dividend increase deserves more caution than the size of an occasional buyback.

Making money

The latest quarter changes the scale of the discussion. Canadian Natural spent $1.6 billion on repurchases in three months, exceeding the previous full year, alongside $1.3 billion of dividends. It also raised the quarterly payment to $0.625. That means a $10,000 budget at writing buys 153 shares and an annualized $382.50 of cash income. The buybacks produce no separate brokerage deposit.

Consider a deliberately simple example. A business earns $100 and has 100 shares. Retiring five shares leaves the same $100 divided 95 ways, or about $1.05 per share. Existing investors benefit only if the cash spent to retire those shares was worth less than the claims they acquired. Paying a premium at the top of an oil cycle can be a very expensive way to make an earnings-per-share figure look better.

Looking ahead

With dividends reinvested, the stock earned 17.5% annually over the past decade. That period included a commodity recovery and rising production. Treating it as the normal reward for buying a stock today would ignore the oil market’s ability to undo a year’s worth of good work in a few weeks. Even so, here’s what it might look like after investing that $10,000 into Canadian Natural.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE CNQ $65.26 153 $2.50 $382.50 Quarterly $9,984.78 $15.22 17.47% $1,744.34 $11,744.34

At writing, the share price is about 18 times 2025 adjusted operating earnings. Last year’s profit is only one point in the cycle. The case for further repurchases gets stronger if operations remain profitable through lower oil prices and management can buy shares cheaply without adding debt. A household drawing dividend income can spend the base payment and let discretionary buybacks shrink when oil prices do.

Bottom line

All considered, keep the base dividend affordable and favour flexible buybacks for the excess cash. That gives investors a spendable payment today and lets management buy more of the business when the price makes sense. A steadily rising share count after accounting for new issuance, or borrowing heavily to retire expensive stock, would weaken that verdict. The gain shareholders want is more sustainable cash flow behind each remaining share.