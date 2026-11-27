If your focus is on tax-free income, add these two dividend stocks on your TFSA watchlist for market-pullback opportunities.

Together they offer growing, tax-free income and potential total returns, but watch TRP’s debt/interest-rate sensitivity and both stocks’ valuations before buying.

TC Energy (TRP) and Sun Life (SLF) each yield about 4% and offer dividend-growth records (TRP ~25 years, SLF ~11 years), providing complementary exposure—TRP’s contracted infrastructure cash flow versus SLF’s insurance/wealth businesses that can benefit from higher rates.

A TFSA can act as an income engine by holding dividend-paying Canadian stocks to generate tax-free cash flow while still capturing long-term capital appreciation.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be much more than a place to park your savings. It can be a powerful income-generating engine, providing tax-free cash flow to cover everyday expenses or reinvest in more income-producing investments.

Even better, investors don’t necessarily have to sacrifice long-term capital appreciation to earn attractive dividend income. Some Canadian stocks offer both reliable and growing income and upside potential.

Two stocks worth considering for a TFSA income portfolio are TC Energy (TSX: TRP) and Sun Life (TSX: SLF). Both offer dividend yields approaching 4%, established dividend-growth records, and business fundamentals that could support attractive total returns over time.

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TC Energy

TC Energy stands out for its dependable cash flow and essential energy infrastructure. About 98% of its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, which measures a company’s core operating profitability before financing costs, taxes, and non-cash accounting expenses) comes from resilient, contracted or rate-regulated businesses, including take-or-pay agreements. Its extensive natural gas and power infrastructure across Canada, the United States, and Mexico provides a strong foundation for long-term earnings stability.

At $89.67 per share at the time of writing, TRP offers a dividend yield of about 3.9%. The company has increased its dividend for roughly 25 consecutive years with a 20-year dividend growth rate of around 6%. Although recent increases have moderated to roughly 3%, management’s growth outlook is encouraging.

TC Energy expects comparable cash flow per share to grow by 5–7% annually through 2031. Meanwhile, returns on sanctioned projects have improved from about 8% in 2020 to 12% year-to-date in 2026. The company has also steadily reduced its debt-to-EBITDA ratio since 2022, with a reasonable projected ratio of about 4.6 times this year.

With analyst consensus pointing to nearly 14% potential upside, TRP offers decent dividend income at a reasonable valuation with long-term capital appreciation potential. However, its substantial debt makes the stock sensitive to higher interest rates. If you expect interest rates to rise, consider accumulating shares gradually during market weakness.

Sun Life

Sun Life offers a different source of income through its diversified insurance, wealth management, and retirement businesses. Unlike infrastructure companies, life insurers can benefit from higher interest rates because they invest substantial general account assets in fixed-income securities.

As bonds mature and new premiums come in, Sun Life can reinvest at potentially higher yields, supporting investment income. Higher rates can also improve the attractiveness of annuities and other guaranteed retirement products.

At $100.52 per share at the time of writing, SLF offers a dividend yield of nearly 4%. Analyst consensus suggests about 10% potential upside, making it a potential candidate for income-focused investors looking for a reasonably-valued blue-chip name.

Sun Life has increased its dividend for about 11 consecutive years, with a solid 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.8%. With earnings per share expected to grow by around 7% annually over the next few years, the company appears well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with sustainable dividend increases.

The bottom line: Put your TFSA to work

TC Energy and Sun Life Financial offer two complementary stocks to turn a TFSA into an income engine. TRP provides relatively predictable infrastructure cash flow and long-term growth opportunities, while SLF combines insurance-sector resilience with an attractive dividend-growth record.

Together, these stocks offer yields approaching 4%, potential capital appreciation, and opportunities for growing tax-free income. Investors should still consider valuation, interest-rate sensitivity, and business risks before buying. However, for Canadians seeking a balance between passive income and long-term wealth creation, both stocks deserve a closer look.