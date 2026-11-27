Did you have to take money out of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) this year? If so, you’ll be able to contribute that amount again in January. However, there are a few rules Canadians should be aware of before putting that cash back into their accounts. Let’s look at what you could do with a $10,000 withdrawal, and how you could grow that investment over the next decade.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA room

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will add your 2026 TFSA withdrawals back to your contribution room on January 1, 2027. If you’ve already used all your available room, putting $10,000 back in December could cost you $100 in excess-contribution tax for that month. Wait until January, and you can replace the withdrawal without touching your new annual contribution room.

Now, if you still have $3,000 in unused room, there’s no reason you can’t contribute that amount this year. Unused contribution room carries forward, and you’ll still have the $10,000 added back in January. Make sure to check your own records for all your TFSAs, as the CRA may not have your most recent transactions. Then you can consider what to invest in once the money is back inside your TFSA.

I would also look at why you needed to withdraw the money in the first place. November is Financial Literacy Month, and a Capital One Canada survey of 1,533 adults found that while 90% felt they understood their finances, 48% mistakenly believed regularly using 80% of their credit card limit would improve their score if they paid on time.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) recommends using less than 30% of available credit. If you still have high-interest credit card debt, pay that down and rebuild your emergency savings before purchasing stocks. Then, if you have money, you can invest for the long term. Here’s one stock I’d consider.

A stock to consider

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is a stock I’d consider owning for decades. The company transports grain, energy products and shipping containers across its existing rail network, reaching three coasts. So, if demand for those products increases, the company already has much of the infrastructure in place to bring in more revenue.

The railway saw third-quarter adjusted earnings per share rise 18% year over year, helped by grain and energy shipments. That’s after annual adjusted earnings increased from $7.10 to $7.63 in 2025. The company also raised its dividend by 3% in January 2026, offering a yield of 2.1% at writing. Yet for investors buying the shares today, I would be more interested in long-term earnings growth. A slowdown in cross-border trade remains a risk.

Growing your TFSA

At $177.97 per share, Canadians could use their restored $10,000 to buy 56 shares, leaving $33.68 in cash. CN delivered a 9.2% compound annual total return over the last decade. Here’s what the investment could become if that pace continued, with dividends reinvested and the original cash left untouched.

Time invested TFSA balance Gain on $10,000 At purchase $10,000.00 $0.00 1 year $10,920.89 $920.89 5 years $15,537.66 $5,537.66 10 years $24,152.26 $14,152.26

Even without making another contribution, Canadians could more than double their initial investment over a decade if that historical rate continued. Of course, shares could trade at a different price by January, and weaker freight demand could lead to a loss in the short term. That’s why I’d buy this stock with at least several years in mind.

Bottom line

If you have the cash available in January, I’d certainly consider replacing that $10,000 in your TFSA. Just make sure it’s money you won’t need again in the near future. Canadians who can leave their investments alone for a decade could see that $10,000 turn into a far more substantial part of their retirement savings.