Home » Investing » Why Right Now Is the Time to Buy Clean Energy Stocks

Why Right Now Is the Time to Buy Clean Energy Stocks

The Ukraine crisis has put a lot of pressure on oil and gas companies, with some seeing clean energy stocks as a far better option going forward.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Clean energy

Image source: Getty Images

The Ukraine crisis is being felt around the world. Not only are we trying to help those suffering immense, tragic losses on an emotional level, but we’re also feeling it in our pockets as well. And it’s why some analysts argue now is the time to start looking at clean energy stocks to make up those losses.

What happened?

The Ukraine crisis has created a slew of sanctions on Russia. This week, the United States joined European countries in banning Russian oil and energy products. Russia, which produces about 11.3 million barrels of oil and gas per year, has yet to respond to this most recent sanction.

This move sent the price of of a barrel of crude oil past US$100 this week, creating an incredibly volatile situation. Analysts continue to weigh in, believing that there could be several dips in the near future. It might seem like oil and gas companies are where investors should look for quick gains, but these analysts disagree. It’s now a volatile situation that simply won’t last. And it’s why clean energy stocks are a simple solution.

Clean energy stocks take over the market

Clean energy stocks saw a massive rebound this week with these sanctions in place due to the Ukraine crisis. It’s never been more clear that the oil and gas market simply isn’t reliable. With Russia at war with Ukraine, European countries that relied heavily on low-cost Russian oil now need a new solution.

That solution has already been in progress for some time: renewable energy. Whether it’s wind, solar, hydro, or nuclear power, each of these areas provides a way for countries to create their own energy source — no more relying on another country to create power. And it’s why clean energy stocks continue to boom in the market.

In particular, this week we saw Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) and Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) both climb with recent sanctions. So, let’s look at why you might want to consider these clean energy stocks.

Ballard and Lithium Americas

Ballard stock is a strong option among clean energy stocks. Instead of choosing a popular electric vehicle company, Ballard delivers to pretty much everything else. The company creates membrane fuel cell products used for heavy duty vehicles like marine systems, trains, backup power systems, buses, and more. It has operations around the world, and this has proven to expand even further during this need for clean energy stocks.

Meanwhile, Lithium Americas stocks is another strong option. If you’re going to have all these new methods of renewable power, you need a battery source. As lithium is the prime component of creating these batteries, production of lithium will only rise. Now, Lithium Americas has proven to be a leader among clean energy stocks, no matter what kind of renewable source is used.

Foolish takeaway

Honestly, these are the two stocks rising this week, but there are so many other options. For investors wanting in on another strong market that’s only going to get stronger in the next decade, I would highly recommend Ballard and Lithium Americas, among other steady and stable renewable energy stocks on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons it May Be Time to Take Profits on TSX Energy Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has been a top momentum stock on the TSX this year, but is it time to…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Lithium Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Ukraine crisis continuing, sanctions on oil and gas sent prices soaring. That's why lithium stocks seem like a…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Energy Stocks

What to Make of Baytex Stock Following Earnings

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for investors to continue to buy Baytex (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE), or is this rally in oil overdone right…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Oil Bull Market: Here Are 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil prices are still soaring, which should spur investors to snatch up energy stocks like Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU).

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy Stock ZOOMS as Global Oil Supply Collapses

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock soared 5% on Monday. Can it keep up the big gains?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Soar: Is it Too Late to Buy Energy Stocks?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As oil prices soar, look to AltaGas stock to be your energy stock that provides safe exposure to the oil…

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Why Ballard Power Stock Soared 17% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) stock soared 17%, as clean energy stocks rebounded with oil prices surging past US$100 per barrel.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Hits $130: What Comes Next?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil prices are at record highs, and energy stocks like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could provide cover.

Read more »