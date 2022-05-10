Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 10

As the weakness in commodities prices continues amid rising fears of a slowdown in the global economy, TSX stocks are likely to remain highly volatile.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The ongoing stock market selloff intensified on May 9, as multiple factors, including high inflation, continued supply chain disruptions, and rising interest rates, reignited investors’ fears about a possible recession. As a result, the TSX Composite Index tanked by 634 points, or 3.1%, for the day to 20,000 — its lowest closing level in more than nine months. It was also the biggest single-day drop for the main Canadian market index since June 11, 2020. Apart from continued weakness in technology, industrials, and healthcare sectors, a sharp decline in commodity prices took TSX energy and mining shares lower.

Top TSX movers and active stock

Bausch Health (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) stock tanked by 19% on Monday to $16.78 per share, making it the worst TSX performer for the session. This crash came after Royal Bank of Canada cut its target price on BHC stock from $32 per share to $21 per share, hurting investors’ sentiments. Interestingly, Bausch Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, started trading as a separate publicly listed company last week with an initial public offering of 35 million common shares at a price of $18 per share.

Hut 8 Mining, Energy Fuels, Vermilion Energy, and Denison Mines were also among the top losers on the Toronto stock exchange, as they lost more than 12% each yesterday.

On the flip side, Loblaw Companies was the only TSX Composite component on May 9 that managed to inch up by more than 3% in the last session.

Based on their daily trade volume, energy stocks like Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, and Crescent Point Energy were the most active stocks on the Canadian exchange.

TSX today: Top earnings and economic events

After diving by nearly 7% yesterday, WTI crude oil prices were trading on a mixed note early Tuesday morning. Given that, investors may want to brace for more downside action on the TSX today. The U.S. energy information administration is expected to release its short-term energy outlook this afternoon, which could add to the volatility of oil prices and energy stocks.

As the Canadian corporate earnings season continues in full swing, companies including Northland Power, Kinross Gold, Tricon Residential, Intact Financial, Keyera, Ivanhoe Mines, Cronos Group, Nuvei, and Bausch Health Companies are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on May 10.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Tricon Capital. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, KEYERA CORP, and VERMILION ENERGY INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Loading Up on Energy: Should You?

| Adam Othman

For investors feeling trepidation regarding buying energy companies when the bullish momentum is so far into maturity, Buffett’s recent actions…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks That Are up Massively in 2022

| Adam Othman

The bullish energy phase does not show any indications of ending soon, and several energy companies are still experiencing fantastic…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Want Exposure to Energy and an Attractive Dividend? Buy This Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks are some of the best investments to buy now, as they offer tonnes of capital gains potential and,…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

High Growth: 2 Energy Stocks Make Cryptos Look Inferior

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks continue to shine in 2022 and deliver superior returns to investors.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

ALERT: Why I’m Buying Energy Stocks in May

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil prices have regained momentum, which should spur Canadians to look at top energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »

canadian energy stocks can be good investments
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks With Massive Upside Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Baytex Energy remains particularly undervalued given its strong growth ahead.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) Stock a Buy After Strong Q1 Earnings?

| Robin Brown

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) just delivered record first-quarter results. Here's why this stock may still be a great buy today!

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Canadian Natural (TSX:CNQ) Stock After its Q1 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian Natural's Q1 earnings highlight its strength and a potential rally ahead.

Read more »