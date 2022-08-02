Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » AltaGas (TSX:ALA): A Top Energy Stock With Tons of Growth Ahead

AltaGas (TSX:ALA): A Top Energy Stock With Tons of Growth Ahead

As AltaGas continues to benefit from strong global demand, we can expect to see a bright future ahead for this energy stock.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy oil gas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA) is a North American energy infrastructure company with a focus on owning and operating assets that provide clean and affordable energy. It’s also a thriving energy stock.

Without further ado, let’s look at why AltaGas is a top energy stock to buy on the TSX today.

A defensive energy stock

I’m tired of hearing about how inflation is eating away at wealth and profits. I mean, my gas bill is up big time. The cost of food is also climbing at an exponential rate. I’m happy to say I’ve found a beneficiary of this inflationary environment.

AltaGas has two segments: the defensive utilities segment (accounting for half of total EBITDA) and the midstream segment. The utilities segment provides AltaGas with steady and defensive utilities earnings. The midstream segment provides the company with impressive growth.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the utilities segment increased 7% last quarter. This is the steady and highly predictable portion of AltaGas’ business. It continues to benefit from rate increases that are driving these strong results.  This segment is also benefitting from increased efficiencies due to the company’s strategic investments.

The fact that half of its EBITDA comes from the defensive utilities business is key. It positions AltaGas as a nicely diversified energy stock with a very attractive risk profile. This is a good fit for investors who are thinking about downside risk and upside potential.

So, AltaGas is a top energy stock that’s up more than 40% in the last three years, and currently yields a healthy 3.7%. But it also has tons of additional upside.

Altagas stock energy stock

AltaGas continues to be undervalued due to the sheer magnitude of its midstream opportunity

The bright spot of AltaGas’ midstream operations is its global export platform. Through these facilities, the company is exporting record amounts of propane and butane to a variety of Asian markets. In 2021, EBITDA from the midstream segment increased 55%.

Volumes have continued to rise rapidly into 2022. And they show no signs of slowing down, as global demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) continues to strengthen. During the company’s latest earnings call, AltaGas management remarked that there’s a “tremendous opportunity to export cleaner LPGs to Asia”.  

And there are hard numbers to back up this claim. AltaGas has seen its volumes of LPGs go from zero (three years ago) to 111,000 barrels a day in the last quarter. Last quarter, volumes also increased 27% versus the previous year. These numbers speak volumes (pun intended). Demand from Asia remains strong and is driven by the global energy crisis/energy shortage. It’s also driven by the quest for energy security, which AltaGas readily provides.

Finally, the following management quote speaks to the company’s competitive advantage in its export business. This is the growth engine that has a long runway ahead.

“The midstream business will continue to be centered around our global export platforms which provide access to key west coast North American ports. They also provide a 60% structural advantage over the U.S. Gulf Coast and a 45% advantage over the Middle East for shipping time savings.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of AltaGas Ltd. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks a refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs Suncor Energy – Which Oil Stock is the Better Buy?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are two of Canada's top oil stocks. Which is better?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Energy TSX Stocks That Doubled This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you still buy energy stocks? Or have you missed the bus?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive Income Stock Offering Monthly Dividends I’d Buy for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In the next 20 years, this energy stock could offer significant growth, while remaining a passive income stock that pays…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

Will NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) Stock Touch $20 This Year?

| Vineet Kulkarni

NVA stock has returned 1,400% in the last two years.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Watch: Buy or Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors are likely to hold or accumulate more shares of the TSX’s top-tier energy stock in Q3 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG): Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) is on a roll. Should you buy CPG stock now?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Jumped 18% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

While broader markets have lost 8%, some energy stocks have doubled this year.

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Trending: The Top Canadian Energy Stocks That Are Booming Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector experienced a slight dip in the last couple of months, but it’s back on track for…

Read more »