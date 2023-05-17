Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Stocks Every Investor Should Own

3 Top Canadian Stocks Every Investor Should Own

Each of these Canadian stocks has proven it will do well no matter the market, with long-term holders seeing immense growth in their portfolios.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

There are certain stocks that just do well no matter what is going on. These Canadian stocks don’t have investors up at night worrying about performance. They don’t have sudden climbs and then drops. Instead, these Canadian stocks are completely stable.

Because of that, this can create stellar riches for long-term holders. Which is why I’m going to get into them today. So let’s look at three Canadian stocks every single investor should consider adding to their portfolio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) has proven to weather any type of storm. The only drop Fairfax stock has undergone that’s led to a significant plunge was during the pandemic. Besides that, the stock has been on a fairly stable upward trajectory since the turn of the century.

Fairfax deals with property and casualty insurance, as well as investing in assets and providing investment services. The company owns, operates, or manages a number of companies as well, from golf equipment to hospitality real estate.

This diverse set of investment opportunities has led to stable income from a diverse set of sources. Shares of Fairfax stock are now up 37% in the last year as of writing, and up 125% in the last decade. FFH offers a 1.41% dividend yield on top of that. Overall, it’s simply well worth the high share price.

WSP Global

Services and consulting seem to be consistent income streams for companies, which is why Fairfax stock is up there. But among Canadian stocks another solid choice is WSP Global (TSX:WSP). WSP stock provides professional consulting services across North America and internationally. Furthermore, it is in the very stable area of infrastructure these days, helping with rail, aviation, telecommunication, and other projects.

It’s not only the private sector that’s invested in WSP stock, but governments as well. WSP has a solid footing as a company that’s been around since 1885, so there is very little room for another company to edge in on its history.

Shares of WSP stock are now up 28% in the last year, and 613% in the last decade. And again, that’s been a stable rise during that time with only the pandemic providing some kind of major dip. So I would certainly consider this a strong choice among Canadian stocks.

Vanguard FTSE Canada ETF

Finally, there are a lot of choices when it comes to Canadian stocks. So if you want an overall good performer covering top stocks, I would consider the Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSX:VCE). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) aims to replicate the performance of the “broad Canadian equity index.” Specifically, it looks to cover those on the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE).

Primarily, the stock looks at the largest of Canadian stocks out there. Think Canadian banks, telecommunications, and other large TSX companies. Its largest investment is in financial services, with a broad spectrum among energy, industrials, technology, and more.

The ETF offers a dividend yield currently at 3.15%, while shares have been relatively flat in the last year. However, shares are still up 66% in the last decade. So certainly consider this among your Canadian stocks when seeking out a long-term, stable performer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

Investing Insomnia? 2 TSX Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have given investors strong growth, with very little drops to be found, so consider them among your…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

What Investors Should Know About the Stock Market Heading Into Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This summer could lead to the mild recession expected, but with interest rates stable and inflation decreasing, there is some…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Value Stocks That Could Outperform in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Why TSX value stocks could beat growth names in 2023?

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian inflation data and U.S. debt talks could keep TSX stocks highly volatile.

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Crescent Point Energy or Baytex Energy Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Baytex Energy stock has returned 900% since the pandemic, while peer Crescent Point Energy has returned 430%.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: BCE is a Great Stock to Get Started Investing

| Joey Frenette

BCE is a Canadian dividend stock that I'd look to if I were a new investor seeking to get into…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Give Up on Home Ownership: Here’s How to Save for a Future Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't write off your home-ownership dreams if that's what you want. Instead, make some drastic cuts now for huge gains…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Investment Success: These are the Canadian Stocks Beginner Investors Should Buy!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the stocks Beginner Investors Should Buy? Here's a collection of great Canadian stocks all investors should…

Read more »