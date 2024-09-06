3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Canadian Western Bank Today

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) recently received approval to be taken over by National Bank, so what should investors do now?

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) just got the green light from shareholders to be taken over by National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) in a $5 billion deal – now offering a hefty 100% premium over its previous stock price. This deal is expected to expand National Bank’s reach into Alberta and B.C., but don’t expect any quick moves. Regulatory approval is still pending, and the deal likely won’t close until 2025.

So, is CWB still a good buy? Let’s look at three points before picking up the stock.

About CWB

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) offers a strong focus on the Western Canadian market. It holds a variety of banking and financial services, primarily targeting small to medium-sized businesses. The bank has consistently demonstrated solid financial performance, boasting healthy loan growth and a strong return on equity. Plus, its commitment to conservative lending practices and risk management helps ensure stability, making it a reliable player in the banking sector.

Another compelling reason to consider CWB is its attractive dividend yield, which currently hovers around 2.7%. This means you can enjoy a steady stream of income while benefiting from potential capital appreciation until the deal closes. With a strong balance sheet, a focus on growth opportunities, and the ability to weather economic fluctuations, Canadian Western Bank could be a smart choice.

Recent earnings

Canadian Western Bank is shaping up to be an appealing investment option, especially in light of its recent earnings performance while investors wait on the deal. Despite a significant drop in net income and earnings per share (EPS) due to higher provisions for credit losses, the bank reported a solid 5% increase in revenue. This growth was fuelled by an uptick in net interest income and a notable improvement in net interest margin. This reflects the benefits of increased yields on fixed-term assets amid rising market interest rates. With a clear strategy focused on disciplined lending and optimizing its funding mix, CWB is well-positioned to weather short-term challenges. Thus making it a reliable choice.

Additionally, the bank’s strategic agreement with National Bank of Canada opens up exciting growth opportunities for both organizations. By joining forces, CWB is poised to enhance its service offerings and expand its reach. This can lead to greater revenue potential in the future. Moreover, CWB’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its recent dividend declaration. This reflects the bank’s ongoing confidence in its ability to generate cash flow. With a solid foundation, a focus on growth, and the backing of a strong management team, CWB presents a promising investment opportunity. One that allows investors to enjoy the benefits of a well-managed bank without constant monitoring!

Still offering value

CWB is shaping up to be a fantastic investment before the closing of the deal. Especially when you look at its valuation metrics. With a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.5 at writing and a forward P/E of 14.4, it appears reasonably priced compared to its peers in the financial sector. Additionally, the bank’s price-to-book ratio of 1.2 suggests that it’s trading close to its intrinsic value. Thus making it an attractive option for value-oriented investors. With a strong market cap of nearly $5 billion and impressive year-over-year performance, CWB seems to be on a solid growth trajectory.

What’s more, CWB has demonstrated a commendable commitment to returning value to its shareholders. This is reflected in its forward annual dividend yield of 2.7% and a healthy payout ratio of 46.4%. This balance between growth and income makes it an ideal candidate for investors who want to enjoy the benefits of compounding returns without having to constantly monitor the stock. With its solid fundamentals, manageable debt levels, and proactive management team, CWB stands out as a dependable choice. One that allows investors to sit back, relax, and watch their investment thrive over time before the National Bank deal.