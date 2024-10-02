PayFare Stock: Can This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

Member Login
These hidden gems provide opportunities to buy low and, hopefully, sell high.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

What exactly are undervalued stocks? A stock is considered undervalued when its current price doesn’t reflect its true worth, which usually means it’s trading below its intrinsic value. This could happen because the market’s missed some key details, like solid earnings, strong management, or growth potential. Think of it like spotting a great deal at a store when no one else realizes it’s on sale. Savvy investors see these hidden gems as opportunities to buy low and, hopefully, sell high once the market catches on. And here’s one stock going through some volatility that could lead to a great deal.

Payfare

Payfare (TSX:PAY) is a fintech company that’s all about making life easier for gig workers. It provides digital banking solutions to people who drive for ride shares or deliver food, helping them get paid faster and manage their money on the go. With their platform, gig workers can access same-day payouts, no more waiting for weekly payments or dealing with traditional banking delays. It’s teamed up with major platforms like Uber, making their services super convenient for drivers and couriers.

The company also offers features like cash back, a secure digital wallet, and no monthly banking fees. This is a big plus for gig workers looking to save on extra costs. Payfare stock is really tapping into the growing gig economy, where more people are working flexible, freelance jobs. By making financial management smoother for these workers, Payfare stock is creating a niche in the fintech world and giving gig workers the tools they need to succeed financially.

Loss of biggest client

Recently, DoorDash made the decision to drop Payfare as their go-to partner for driver payouts, which caught a lot of attention in the gig economy space. Payfare had been a key partner for offering instant payouts to DoorDash’s delivery drivers, so this was a shakeup. DoorDash decided to switch to a different provider for their payout services. And this raised some eyebrows about what this might mean for Payfare’s business model moving forward.

For Payfare stock, it was a significant development. DoorDash had been one of their big partners, and losing them could impact its revenue. However, Payfare stock is still working with other major platforms like Uber and Lyft. So it’s not out of the game just yet. It’s a bump in the road for Payfare. Yet it’s still focused on growing and expanding its services in the gig economy.

Looking ahead

Payfare now looks undervalued due to the recent announcement that DoorDash won’t renew its DasherDirect card program. This decision led Payfare to withdraw its 2024 financial guidance, causing investor concerns and putting pressure on the stock. However, with over $100 million in cash reserves and a robust pipeline of new opportunities in the gig economy, Payfare remains well-capitalized and is actively pursuing large-scale Earned Wage Access (EWA) programs. Its recent strategic review, designed to explore options like partnerships, or even a potential sale, also signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The stock’s current RSI (Relative Strength Index) sits at 11.2. This indicates that it’s deeply oversold, therefore suggesting that investor reactions may have been overdone. Given Payfare’s strong cash position, growing user base, and strategic initiatives, this pullback could represent a buying opportunity, especially for those who see long-term potential in the company. Payfare stock is positioning itself for growth in the EWA space. So while the DoorDash news was a setback, it could create an opportunity for investors, particularly those looking to grab shares at a discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Payfare. The Motley Fool recommends DoorDash and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

