Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

Dodge U.S. tariffs! Top Canadian energy stocks including Suncor (TSX:SU) stock offer growing dividends and potential growth in 2025

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

As U.S. tariffs on Canadian crude oil threaten to reshape the energy landscape, investors are seeking top energy sector stocks that can sidestep these challenges. Integrated oil giants – those that control everything from production to refining and retail – are emerging as resilient picks. These firms refine most of their oil into finished products domestically, minimizing exposure to Trump tariffs while offering steady dividends and capital growth potential. Let’s explore two standout Canadian energy stocks for 2025, plus a third with a caveat.

Imperial Oil: Built to thrive, tariffs or not

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) isn’t just a household name – it’s a fortress. With a $50 billion market cap, this Canadian heavyweight produces, refines, and sells petroleum products almost entirely within Canada. Only about 19% of its revenue comes from U.S. exports, meaning President Trump’s proposed 10% tariff on Canadian crude would barely nick its armour.

Here’s the kicker: Imperial Oil refines over 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) domestically, turning raw crude into gasoline, diesel, and other products consumed locally. Even if tariffs may drag down heavy oil prices, the company will still buy cheaper light crude for its refineries, balancing costs.

In 2024, Imperial hit record crude oil production (460,000 bpd) and near-full refinery utilization (95%) during the fourth quarter. Management’s confidence shines through a 20% dividend hike to $0.72 per share (2.9% annual yield) for 2025, and promises of growing cash flow and share repurchases.

Valuation-wise, Imperial Oil stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 11.1 and a forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9 – hinting it’s fairly priced today but could climb as earnings grow.

For investors eyeing stability, dividends, and a tariff-proof business, IMO stock is a top contender.

Suncor Energy: Cash flow machine with a retail edge

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) isn’t just an oil producer – it’s a one-stop energy shop. With 1,585 Petro-Canada gas stations and ownership of half of North America’s retail gas sites, this company sells fuel directly to drivers, insulating itself from global price swings.

In 2024, Suncor refined 56% of its 828,000 bpd production into finished products, mostly in Canada. Only 13% of its revenue comes from the U.S., making tariffs a minor headache. Even better, its Canadian refineries ran at full capacity last year, ensuring steady cash flow regardless of trade disputes.

Shareholders are reaping rewards: a 4.2% dividend yield, plus aggressive buybacks. After hitting its $8 billion debt target during the second half of 2024, Suncor stock now funnels 100% of excess cash to investors. Dividends are set to grow 3–5% annually, and shares trade at a PEG ratio of 0.7, suggesting they’re undervalued relative to Suncor stock’s future earnings growth prospects.

For those looking for a mix of passive income, capital growth, and tariff resilience for 2025 and beyond, SU stock is a no-brainer.

Cenovus Energy: A solid pick – with a catch

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock offers enticing metrics: a forward P/E of 9.4 and a PEG ratio of 0.5, which screams “undervalued!” But there’s a snag – its U.S. refineries. Nearly 50% of its revenue comes from south of the border, exposing it to tariffs. While the company could pass costs to U.S. customers, trade tensions add risk. If you’re bullish on U.S.-Canada relations, CVE stock’s valuation might tempt you. Otherwise, tread carefully.

Investor takeaway

Imperial Oil stock and Suncor stock stand out as tariff-resistant energy sector titans with strong dividends and growth runways – if oil prices comply in 2025. For global diversification, consider TSX-listed Colombian oil producers like Parex Resources, which price their oil production against London’s Brent Crude benchmark while selling to international traders and offshore customers whose trade terms remain friendly. But if stability is your priority, stick with Canadian energy sector giants that keep their operations – and profits – close to home.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

| Puja Tayal

Trump tariffs have put Canadian energy stocks in the limelight. These stocks have outperformed post-pandemic. Can they continue doing so?

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's my take when it comes to CNQ this year.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs Canadian Solar?

| Aditya Raghunath

Clean energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable offer significant upside potential for long-term shareholders in 2025.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Invest $16,650 in this TSX Stocks for $1,000 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers a 6% yield and will enable you to earn $1,000 in stress-free passive income with a…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Energy Stocks

2 Sectors That Could Take a Big Hit in a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The potential of a U.S.-Canada trade war has sent shockwaves in the TSX. A few sectors could face the biggest…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for February

| Puja Tayal

Are Canadian energy stocks worth considering amid the threat of import tariffs from the United States? Let's find the answer.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable or Northland Power?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable stocks have a strong outlook, but which of these two are the best to buy?

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor continues to drive operational efficiencies and value. Expect this momentum to drive Suncor stock higher.

Read more »