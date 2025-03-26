Better Renewable Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable vs Northland Power?

Don’t count out renewable energy stocks, especially these two Canadian options that are due to drive profits higher.

In the world of renewable energy, two Canadian stocks often catch the eye of investors. Those are Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Northland Power (TSX:NPI). Both have carved out significant positions in the industry, but how do they compare as investment opportunities? Let’s explore recent performances, financial health, and future prospects to see which might be the better choice for your portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Partners has built a diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities across various continents, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This diversification helps the company mitigate risks associated with regional market fluctuations and positions it to capitalize on global renewable energy trends.

In its most recent earnings report, Brookfield Renewable announced record funds from operations (FFO) of US$1.2 billion for the 12 months ending December 31, 2024, translating to US$1.83 per unit. This marks a 10% increase on a per-unit basis compared to the previous year. Such growth in FFO indicates the company’s ability to generate cash flow –essential for funding operations, paying dividends, and investing in new projects.

The company’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$1.3 billion, up from US$1.2 billion in the same period the previous year. Net income for the quarter stood at US$35 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of US$82 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This positive shift in net income reflects improved operational efficiency and successful execution of growth strategies.

The energy stock offers a dividend yield of around 6.3%. This attractive yield, combined with the company’s commitment to increasing dividends over time, makes it appealing to income-focused investors.

Northland Power

Northland Power specializes in developing, building, owning, and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets. Its operations span Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America, with a notable focus on offshore wind projects, particularly in Europe. This specialization positions Northland to benefit from the growing global demand for renewable energy, especially in regions with supportive policies for green energy.

In its fourth-quarter 2024 results, Northland reported revenue from energy sales of $124 million, a 19% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. This uptick was primarily due to higher production at its onshore renewable facilities. However, the offshore wind segment experienced a 12% decrease in electricity production, mainly due to lower wind resources. Despite this, the energy stock’s overall performance remained robust, showcasing its ability to adapt to varying conditions across different segments.

Northland’s stock currently offers a dividend yield of about 5.4%. While the dividend yield is slightly lower than that of Brookfield Renewable, Northland’s consistent monthly payouts offer a steady income stream for investors.

Bottom line

When evaluating these two companies, it’s essential to consider their payout ratios, which indicate the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio stands at a substantial 649%, while Northland’s is at 500%. These figures suggest that both companies are distributing dividends beyond their current earnings, relying on other sources like cash reserves or debt to maintain payouts.

So which is the better buy? Both Brookfield Renewable Partners and Northland Power offer compelling investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector. Brookfield’s diversified portfolio and recent financial turnaround make it an attractive option for investors seeking growth and income. On the other hand, Northland’s focus on offshore wind projects and consistent monthly dividends may appeal to those looking for steady income and exposure to a specific segment of the renewable energy market.

Investors should consider their individual investment goals, risk tolerance, and preferences when choosing between these two companies. Diversification, dividend sustainability, and growth prospects are key factors to weigh in making an informed decision. As always, conducting thorough due diligence and staying updated on each company’s performance and industry trends will help ensure that your investment choices align with your financial objectives.