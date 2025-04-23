Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’d Consider These 3 Small Caps for a $5,000 Investment With Long-Term Horizons

Why I’d Consider These 3 Small Caps for a $5,000 Investment With Long-Term Horizons

Investing in small-cap stocks such as Vecima and Total Energy should help you deliver outsized gains over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality small-cap stocks and holding them over time is a proven strategy to generate inflation-beating returns. Several big tech stocks, including AppleAmazon, and Nvidia, were once small-cap companies flying under the radar. However, these fundamentally strong stocks, part of rapidly expanding addressable markets, have delivered game-changing returns to shareholders over the past two decades.

In this article, I have identified three small-cap stocks Canadian investors should buy right now.

Is this small-cap stock a good buy?

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) reported a strong start to 2025, with January and February production averaging 2,375 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 37% from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024. The company recently increased its dividend to US$0.10 per share, representing a yield of around 10%.

The Brazil-focused natural gas producer secured an upgraded gas sales agreement with Bahiagás, increasing sales by 33% with prices recalculated quarterly based on Brent and Henry Hub benchmarks. Current realized natural gas prices exceed $10.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF), generating industry-leading operating netback margins of 86%. One MCF is equal to 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.

Alvopetro maintains a strong balance sheet with $13.2 million in working capital and no debt. It recently expanded into Canada’s heavy oil sector, drilling two multilateral wells expected to begin production within 30 days.

With a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances growth with shareholder returns, Alvopetro presents a compelling investment case while offering shareholders an attractive dividend yield.

Is the TSX tech stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $215 million, Vecima Networks (TSX:VCM) reported disappointing results in fiscal Q2 of 2025 (ended in December). While sales rose by 15% year over year to $71.2 million, the top line was down 13% on a sequential basis.

Moreover, Vecima posted a net loss of $7.9 million or $0.32 per share and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.1 million, down from $12.5 million in the year-ago period due to $4.3 million in non-cash foreign exchange losses.

Its gross margins declined to 36.4% from 49.8% the previous year due to product mix changes and increased shipments of lower-margin platforms. Vecima also implemented a 12% workforce reduction expected to yield $17.5 million in annualized savings.

Despite financial challenges, Vecima maintains strong market positions with a 40% global share in Remote PHY and over 80% in Remote MACPHY. It continues advancing its virtual CMTS solution with lab trials at four North American MSOs (multi-system operators) and expects revenue contribution by year-end.

Management acknowledges near-term uncertainty due to customer project timing and potential U.S. tariffs. Still, it remains confident in long-term growth as cable operators continue to upgrade their networks to support multi-gigabit services. Vecima also maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, which yields 2.5%.

Should you own this small-cap energy stock?

The final TSX small-cap stock on the list is Total Energy Services (TSX:TOT), which reported a record revenue in 2024. Total Energy increased sales by 15% year over year in 2024, but EBITDA declined by $4.7 million. The company generated significant free cash flow, which enabled a $25.5 million debt reduction and returned $35.2 million ($0.92 per share) to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in 2024.

Total Energy maintains a strong financial position with $78.7 million in working capital, including $38.4 million in cash, and a conservative debt profile with a senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 0.25 times. The board approved an 11% dividend increase, reflecting confidence in future performance.

Total has announced a $61.9 million capital budget for 2025, with $34.3 million dedicated to equipment upgrades and growth opportunities. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Halyk indicated current market conditions make share buybacks “extremely compelling” and remains optimistic about long-term energy demand despite industry cycles.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy and Total Energy Services. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Include These 3 Essential Dividend Stocks in My TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are three dividend stocks I’d include in my TFSA today.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $4,000 in Canadian Small-Cap Stocks to Potentially Double My Money

| Andrew Button

This year I'm buying energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU).

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2025 as Global Supply Chains Shift

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These energy stocks offer some strong potential for growth, even as global supply chains shift.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Are These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks a Smart Buy for Their Dividends?

| Puja Tayal

The tariff wars have pulled down energy stocks. While they are no longer a buy for capital appreciation, are they…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is Hydro One Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield During Global Energy Uncertainty?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One stock may be in the energy sector, but there are some key differences making it a stable buy.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

Targeting $3,000 in Income? This TSX Stock Could Be Your Answer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend titan will deliver dependable passive income regardless of the economic environment.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Below $65 Could Be a Good Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of 5.8% while trading at a discount…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TRP Stock to Own for $5,000 in Dividends, Even if Energy Prices Swing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want major income, even if energy prices fluctuate, this could be a strong investment.

Read more »