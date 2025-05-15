Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,238.06 in Passive Income

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,238.06 in Passive Income

If you’re looking for dividends and long-term growth, this has to be the top choice for investors to consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Investing for passive income is one of the most satisfying ways to build wealth. You put your money to work, and it sends you cash every quarter without any heavy lifting. For Canadians looking to generate steady returns while supporting sustainable energy, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) is one of the best options out there. With $20,000, you can start building an income stream and still sleep well at night, knowing your investment is in clean, growing infrastructure.

The stock

Brookfield Renewable isn’t just dabbling in green energy; it’s one of the largest publicly traded renewable power companies in the world. It owns and operates hydroelectric dams, wind farms, solar installations, and battery storage assets. These are spread across North America, South America, Europe, and parts of Asia, giving it a truly global footprint. That kind of reach is important when you’re investing for income because it spreads the risk and keeps cash flowing even when one region faces setbacks.

As of writing, BEP trades at around $33.23 per unit. It currently offers an annualized distribution of about $2.06 per unit, which works out to a yield of approximately 6.64%. So, here’s what investors could earn on an annual basis.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$33.23601$2.06$1,238.06Quarterly$19,971.23

But what really makes Brookfield Renewable a standout is its consistency. The TSX stock has a long-term target of increasing its dividend by 5% to 9% each year, and it’s managed to hit or come close to that goal year after year. That means your passive income could be closer to $1,400 next year and even higher in the years after that.

A strong business

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Brookfield Renewable reported funds from operations (FFO) of $315 million, or $0.48 per unit. That’s up 7% from the same quarter last year. FFO is a better measure of the company’s cash-generating ability than net income, especially for asset-heavy businesses like utilities. It tells you how much real money is available to pay investors.

The TSX stock did report a net loss of $197 million in the first quarter, but this was mostly due to non-cash depreciation and costs tied to acquisitions. Those kinds of expenses don’t affect the actual money Brookfield is generating or its ability to maintain and grow its dividend.

Brookfield Renewable is also actively growing its business. In recent months, it completed the acquisition of National Grid Renewables, expanding its footprint in U.S. solar and battery storage. It also finalized the US$6.5 billion privatization of Neoen, a major French renewables company. These deals don’t just make headlines but add future cash flows to the business and help it deliver on its growth promises.

Bottom line

Of course, no investment is without risk. Utility stocks like Brookfield can be sensitive to interest rates since rising rates make fixed-income alternatives like bonds more attractive by comparison. Currency swings from international operations can also affect results. But Brookfield has a strong management team and a solid balance sheet.

For investors looking to turn a lump sum into reliable income, Brookfield Renewable is a top-tier option. With $20,000 invested today, you could earn around $1,200 per year in passive income and potentially see that income grow each year as the company expands. It’s an investment in both your financial future and a greener world. And in the world of passive income, that’s a rare win-win.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for Decades of Growth

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for five decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend-Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This company raised its dividend in each of the past 25 years.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $3,200 in the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a top TSX stock that has delivered market-beating returns in the past two decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Monthly Income With These 3 High-Yielding REITs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three REITs are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance at 4 Passive-Income Stocks on Sale?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top Canadian stocks offer a great opportunity as analysts continue to upgrade one after another.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have growing earnings bases, enabling them to consistently pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Champions to Shield Your Wealth During Stagflation

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another great stock could rise as inflation and economic sluggishness begin to weigh.

Read more »