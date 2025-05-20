Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » This Overlooked Energy Stock Down 43% is a Dividend Investor’s Dream

This Overlooked Energy Stock Down 43% is a Dividend Investor’s Dream

Peyto is a natural gas stock with a rapidly growing dividend, strong cash flows, and a strong position in the natural gas industry.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Natural gas – some see it as a dirty fossil fuel energy source that’s on its way out. But the reality is quite different. The world needs energy and this need is growing rapidly and consistently. And energy stocks are benefitting from this demand.

Environmental goals are seen as conflicting with this need, but natural gas is in a league of its own. It replaces the dirtiest energy source, coal, and it enables electrification of the energy grid. In short, it’s here to stay as it acts as a fuel of choice in what will be a slow transition to increasingly clean energy.

Peyto Exploration and Development Ltd. (TSX:PEY) is one of Canada’s lowest cost natural gas producers that’s set to benefit from this trend. In fact, it already is benefitting. But this energy stock is down 43% in the last 10 years, in what has been a volatile natural gas market.

Without further ado, let’s look further into this.

An energy stock with a strong dividend history

When investors think of energy stocks, Peyto is not one that usually comes to mind. This means that it’s undervalued and underappreciated, with investors failing to give it the credit (and valuation) it deserves.

With a current dividend yield of 6.9%, Peyto looks interesting. Importantly, this dividend is backed by strong cash flows and earnings and a strong dividend history. In fact, in the first three months of 2025, Peyto reported funds from operations of $1.12 per share, 7% higher than the same period last year. Also, earnings per share increased 12% to $0.57. This was a function of higher production, higher realized prices, and lower costs.

Taking a bigger picture view of the company, Peyto’s dividend has been paid out every month for more than 20 years. While this dividend has been somewhat volatile, this has been a reflection of volatile natural gas prices, and not of the performance of the company.

The future looks bright for Peyto

One of the most positive aspects of Peyto’s story is the underlying natural gas market. This is because natural gas is experiencing a secular trend that’s driving increased use and demand. As I touched on earlier in this article, natural gas has become a fuel of choice for energy needs. It’s rapidly replacing coal around the globe, and it’s enabling the electrification of the energy grid.

Furthermore, liquified natural gas (LNG) has seen rapid growth in recent years. And this growth is expected to accelerate in the coming years. North America’s natural gas is cheap, abundant, easy to access, and politically safe and secure. The ability to transport natural gas across the globe has translated into new markets opening up for our natural gas producers like Peyto.

This will enable Peyto to continue to reward its shareholders with a monthly dividend, and to continue to grow it. In fact, in the last five years, the dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 60%. This has been a reflection of the strengthening natural gas market and the growing LNG industry.

The bottom line

Peyto is an energy stock that’s certainly overlooked, in my opinion. This is reflected in its valuation – it currently trades at eight times this year’s expected earnings and a mere 5.6 times trailing cash flow.

In my view, Peyto’s exposure to the rapidly growing LNG market, along with its continued operational successes, will result in a higher valuation for the stock and higher dividends for shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Top Canadian Stock to Buy for Great Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock has a lot for investors to consider, especially after the approval of a major merger.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Generate Passive Income: A $7,000 Dividend Stock Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy major is the ideal $7,000 dividend stock investment in 2025 to generate passive income.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Jewel Yields 4.5% and Looks Seriously Undervalued

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) looks like one of the most undervalued dividend jewels Canada has to offer right…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Renewable Energy Stock, This Would Be it

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to invest in renewable energy stocks.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks have fallen from tariff war uncertainty. Uncertainty brings change that may benefit some, and this energy stock could…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Knight Has Raised Payouts for 25 Consecutive Years 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market is a gold mine for high-yield dividend stocks that offer consistent dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in…

Read more »