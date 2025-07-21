Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.2% Dividend Stock Has Never Missed a Payment in 20 Years

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Has Never Missed a Payment in 20 Years

This TSX stock offers a yield of 5.2% and has not missed a payment in 20 years. Moreover, it is likely to deliver 3–5% dividend growth.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Investors seeking steady passive income can add top dividend-paying stocks with sustainable and high yields. However, note that payouts depend on a company’s financial health, reflecting the importance of selecting firms with resilient business models, diverse revenue streams, a proven track record of increasing dividends, and strong future earnings potential. Within this context, here is a top TSX stock that currently offers a yield of 5.2% and has not missed a payment in 20 years.

A 5.2% dividend stock offering a worry-free dividend

While many TSX-listed stocks offer dependable dividends, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stands out for its resilient payouts, attractive yield, solid dividend growth history, and visibility over future dividend increases.

TC Energy operates an extensive network of natural gas pipelines. This core business is complemented by strategic investments in power generation, creating a diversified and stable cash flow foundation. What sets TC Energy apart is its highly contracted, low-risk business model. Around 97% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are supported by regulated or take-or-pay contracts. These agreements insulate the company from price and volume fluctuations, ensuring predictability in its earnings and shielding it from broader market volatility.

This consistent stream of high-quality cash flow has enabled TC Energy to build a remarkable track record for dividend payments. TRP stock has raised its dividend for 25 years in a row. This means it has not missed a single payout in over two decades. TC Energy’s ability to maintain and grow its dividend through challenging periods is a reflection of the strength and reliability of its operations.

Currently, TC Energy offers a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, which equates to a robust yield of 5.2%.

TC Energy to keep growing its dividend

TC Energy has a solid dividend payment and growth history, and the outlook remains strong for years to come. Its high-quality, contracted infrastructure assets position it well to continue growing its payouts.

In particular, its U.S. natural gas pipelines operate under long-term take-or-pay contracts, which provide predictable revenue and shield the company from volume-based risks. This stability helps drive steady EBITDA growth and supports its dividend payment.

Looking ahead, the company is well-positioned to benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds. The projected growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and accelerating shift from coal to natural gas, driven by both power generation needs and increasing energy consumption from data centres, are expected to align directly with TC Energy’s strengths. The company is already deeply integrated into these trends, with a healthy pipeline of projects tied to these transitions.

In fact, over the past six months, TC Energy has greenlit around $4 billion in new capital projects. It also anticipates placing about $8.5 billion worth of projects into service in 2025. This includes infrastructure supporting coal-to-gas conversions and meeting the increasing energy demands from the digital economy.

To maintain its growth trajectory, TC Energy is targeting $6 billion in annual net capital expenditures, with a focus on projects that offer strong risk-adjusted returns. Such a disciplined approach will extend the company’s growth pipeline well into the next decade. This will ensure its operations remain low-risk and highly efficient.

As a result, TC Energy is likely to deliver annual dividend growth of 3–5%. Moreover, it is focusing on improving its balance sheet by reducing debt.

In summary, TC Energy is a dependable income stock that is unlikely to miss its payment in the next 20 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.5% Monthly Dividend Giant Never Stops Paying 

| Puja Tayal

Canada is home to some good monthly dividend stocks. This REIT has been paying non-stop dividends for 260 months and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been paying and increasing dividends for years, making them no-brainer passive income investments.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Which TSX Stocks Are Going Ex-Dividend in July?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some great stocks going ex-dividend in July. Here are a few to consider buying for that next dividend, while you…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're strapped for cash, monthly income can be a saviour. So let's look at one dividend stock to consider.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The 7.2% Dividend King That Pays Like Clockwork Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Now is an opportune time to buy this 7.2% dividend king and build an alternate source of income that pays…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize CPP Without Getting on the CRA’s Radar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees have ways to maximize their CPP benefits and boost retirement income while avoiding CRA scrutiny.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: How $7,000 Could Generate $32 Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian bank ETF uses 1.25 times leverage to boost income and growth potential.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

This AI Stock Down 18.7% Is the Opportunity That Smart Money Is Buying

| Adam Othman

If you seek a fundamentally solid investment trading at a discount, this top AI stock might be an excellent pick…

Read more »