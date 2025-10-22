Still Hiking its Dividend: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Grab Right Now

Insurance firms like Manulife can turn upfront premiums into steady, rising dividends, and MFC looks like one of the stronger TSX options today.

Insurance stocks are often among the smartest dividend-growth choices on the TSX. These are businesses with models built for stability, compounding, and disciplined capital returns. In fact, Canadian insurance giants have a long history of hiking dividends even through volatile markets. But, why? Let’s take a look at why insurance stocks can be some of the best options for investors seeking growing dividend income, and one to consider on the TSX today.

Why insurance works

Insurance companies collect premiums up front and pay claims later. That means the dividend stocks hold a massive float of investable capital, earning steady returns from bonds, mortgages, and equities. This predictable inflow-outflow structure gives them stable cash flow visibility, which supports regular dividend payments and incremental hikes.

Plus, unlike banks or utilities, insurance companies benefit from higher interest rates because they invest premium float primarily in bonds. When bond yields rise, reinvestment income increases, boosting profitability and capital ratios. What’s more, insurers aren’t just policy writers anymore. These are diversified financials with exposure to asset management, reinsurance and global markets. This diversification smooths out earnings, helping to fund both growth in the business and dividends.

So, it’s no wonder that many insurance stocks have become Dividend Knights, increasing the dividend year after year. Many commit to long-term payout growth policies tied to earnings per share (EPS) expansion, reflecting predictable capital generation. Altogether, these dividend stocks offer recurring cash, rising dividends, strong capital buffers, and reasonable valuations. Yet this dividend stock is probably the best option.

MFC

When it comes to insurance dividend stocks, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) could be the best of the batch. This dividend stock currently has a yield of about 4%, with a dividend compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10% over the last five years! This included a whopping 9.6% hike in 2025.

Even with interest rates coming down, MFC’s business model gives true global diversification that supports earnings. In the most recent quarter, core earnings rose 8% to $1.8 billion, with core EPS hitting $1. Net income improved to $1.64 billion, with return on equity up to 15.4%, demonstrating stronger profitability.

Asia remains the growth engine, with new business value surging in double digits in markets like Hong Kong and Japan. Meanwhile, North America’s wealth and asset management operations continue to deliver steady fee income and insurance sales. As those operations mature, they’re becoming a cash engine capable of funding future dividend hikes for decades.

What’s more, the dividend remains high, but the dividend stock trades at just 14 times earnings at writing. That means you’re getting a solid income today, with rising payouts likely in the years ahead. In fact, if you were to invest $7,000 in MFC today, here’s what that could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $44.45 157 $1.76 $276 Quarterly $6,981

Bottom line

For long-term investors seeking income growth, stability, and upside, MFC checks all the boxes. It offers a solid dividend yield, has hiked its dividend 9.6%, offers diversification on a global scale, and remains undervalued. Therefore, MFC looks to be one of the best risk-reward profiles among TSX financials right now.