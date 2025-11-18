Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Down 43% from all-time highs, Alvopetro Energy offers you significant upside potential in November 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alvopetro Energy presents a strong 'buy-the-dip' opportunity, having declined 43% from its peak but delivering substantial returns in the past and offering a nearly 7% dividend yield.
  • The company shows robust performance with record production and attractive operating economics, supported by successful drilling in Brazil and expanding ventures in Western Canada.
  • Analysts project significant revenue and free cash flow growth through 2029, with the stock potentially tripling in value over the next three years, resulting in cumulative returns of 250% that include dividends.

Valued at a market cap of $224 million, Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) is an energy stock that has returned 653% to shareholders over the past decade. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 991%.

Despite these market-beating returns, Alvopetro Energy stock is down 43% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip. Let’s see why I’m bullish on this small-cap energy stock right now.

Is this energy stock a good buy today?

Alvopetro Energy delivered strong third-quarter results, showcasing the company’s balanced growth strategy across its Brazilian and Canadian operations.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer set a new production record in October, averaging 2,923 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BoE) on a total company basis. This milestone reflects the successful execution of drilling programs in both geographic regions and the benefits of an upgraded gas sales agreement with Brazilian offtaker Bahiagas that increased firm volumes by a third.

The company’s Brazilian operations demonstrated impressive performance, particularly at the Murucututu project north of its core Caburé field. The recently completed 183-D4 well came online in August with an initial 30-day production rate of nearly 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost double the forecast by independent reserve evaluators.

The well identified 61 metres of net pay across three Caruacu sequences and produced 5.8 million standard cubic feet of gas plus 97 barrels per day of condensate from seven completed intervals.

By October, the Murucututu field was producing at 6.1 million standard cubic feet per day, effectively maxing out current field capacity with only two of three wells online.

Alvopetro’s operating economics remain attractive, given it generated an operating netback of $55.90 per barrel of oil equivalent in the third quarter (Q3), indicating an 85% margin on realized prices.

This performance stems from Brazil’s favourable fiscal regime, which provides an effective tax rate just over 15% and royalty rates under 5%.

Realized natural gas prices reached $11.04 per thousand cubic feet, up 4% sequentially, while funds flow from operations remained steady at $10.4 million.

The Western Canadian expansion continues gaining momentum. Alvopetro recently expanded its partnership in the Mannville Stack Heavy Oil play to cover over 74 sections of land, resulting in a 50% working interest in nearly 24,000 net acres.

The energy operator has drilled four gross wells to date using advanced open-hole multilateral drilling technology, with the Neilburg well performing above expectations. Additional drilling is planned to begin in late November or early December, with two to four wells expected before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Capital allocation remains disciplined despite an active drilling period. It increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, yielding approximately 7% at current share prices. Since introducing the dividend in 2021, Alvopetro has returned over $60 million to shareholders while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. Management targets reinvesting roughly half of its cash flow in organic growth, while returning the remainder to stakeholders.

With capital spending set to moderate in the fourth quarter and production capacity expanding, the company is well-positioned to rebuild working capital while advancing its multi-year drilling inventory in both Brazil and Canada.

Is Alvopetro stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking Alvopetro stock forecast revenue to increase from $65.7 million in 2024 to $131 million in 2029. During this period, free cash flow (FCF) is expected to grow from $28 million to $72 million.

If the Canadian energy stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could almost triple investor returns over the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns will be closer to 250%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Energy Stocks

2 Domestic Stocks the Rest of the World Hasn’t Caught Onto – Yet

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of the best Canadian stocks global investors are clearly overlooking right now, why that's the case,…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Dump Enbridge Stock and Buy This Dividend Knight Instead?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge’s growth and heavy debt raise concerns, while Brookfield Infrastructure offers diversified assets, healthier financing, and steadier distribution growth.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TC Energy vs Enbridge

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are two similar energy companies... which is the better buy?

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Energy Stocks

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Canadian Stock in the Market Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think that even after a decade of being bullish on Fortis (TSX:FTS), this is a stock that's…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Buffett Big on Energy: 2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable and TerraVest offer Buffett-style exposure to predictable renewable cash flows and durable industrial manufacturing, combining income with long-term…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Energy Stocks

Strong Buy: 1 Energy Stock Set for a Major Upswing in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This energy stock is poised for a major upswing in 2026 after winning a bidding war.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Liked This Canadian Stock, and I Still Do

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into one of Buffett's past Canadian stock picks, and why Suncor (TSX:SU) still looks like a solid pick…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Stock for $60.80/Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Looking for a monthly income source? This stock could start earning from next month onwards.

Read more »