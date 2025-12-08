Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Learn why energy stock investments are essential in Canada, focusing on Canadian Natural Resources as a top choice for investors.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) is a strong buy for dividend-focused investors, leveraging its low-cost, long-life oil sands reserves to maintain stable and growing dividends even during downturns, thanks to efficient operations and prudent financial management.
  • CNR consistently increases dividends by maintaining a strong balance sheet, integrating dividends into its cost per barrel, and adjusting capital expenditures based on market conditions, providing reliability and special dividends during oil price upcycles.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian Natural Resources.

Canada is known for the world’s fourth-largest oil sands reserves, which make the energy sector a major contributor to Canada’s export-led economy. Investing in one’s strength is a no-brainer, and when it is a commodity like energy, the one with cost and proximity advantage stands to benefit. This makes Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) a no-brainer energy stock to buy right now with $500.

This no-brainer energy stock trades near its 52-week high

Buying a cyclical energy stock at its high doesn’t make sense, as it will dip during a cyclical downturn. However, returns are not always based on buy the dip and sell the rally. The energy sector has been in a cyclical upturn since 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war altered the global oil supply chain.

If you kept waiting for the dip, you missed the opportunity to earn high dividend growth.

YearCNQ Dividend per shareYoY Growth
2025$2.35009.9%
2024$2.137515.5%
2023$1.8519.4%
2022$1.55+ Special Dividend of $0.7555.2%
2021$0.9987517.5%
2020$0.8513.3%

Canadian Natural Resources has a moat that makes it a buy even at a higher share price.

Low-cost reserve

Canadian Natural Resources has the world’s second-largest low-cost, long-life oil sands assets, which result in lower maintenance costs. The company processes crude oil and sells a mix of Synthetic Crude Oil (SCO), WTI crude, and liquified natural gas. Its average cost per barrel is mid $40s, which includes dividend and maintenance costs. This helps it pay and grow dividends even when the WTI crude price falls near US$50/barrel.

Operating efficiency

Building a refinery is expensive. To keep costs low, Canadian Natural Resources connected new production sites to existing central processing facilities. This helped CNQ produce more oil without incurring the capital cost of building a refinery. Moreover, the existing refinery is used at optimum levels, improving operating efficiency and reducing costs.

Discipline in debt management  

CNQ has spent its capital on acquiring more oil reserves. These reserves were immediately accretive as the oil produced and sold from the new reserves is being used to pay down the debt taken to acquire these reserves. CNQ has a net debt of US$17.2 billion, above its guided range of US$12 billion–US$15 billion, where it allocates 100% to 60% of its free cash flow for shareholder returns.

CNQ maintains a strong balance sheet due to the management’s financial discipline. This helps it pay and grow dividends, even during the oil crisis.

Buy this energy stock for dividends  

Canadian Natural Resources is a stock to buy for its dividends and not its share price. The share price surged as its production output is attracting a higher price. However, oil prices are normalizing. Its high production reserves may not generate the same kind of returns when the oil price falls. At times like these, CNQ reduces capital expenditures and production. It focuses on reducing debt and buying back shares.

Canadian Natural Resources has been growing dividends between 2% and 56% for the last 25 years. It grew dividends during the 2008 Financial Crisis, the 2016 oil crisis, the pandemic, and even the 2025 tariff war.

How does it manage to increase dividends every year?

The company keeps buying back shares and uses debt to fund expansion and capital expenditures. Its low production cost and rich product mix ensure the company enjoys positive free cash flow. The dividend is integrated into the cost per barrel that ensures the dividend is paid.

Canadian Resources is increasing production. Higher cash flow resulting from increased production volumes is something the company can control, and from that, it pays for dividend growth. Any cash flow increase resulting from a change in oil prices attracts a special dividend, which is separate from the quarterly dividends.

As an investor, you get an upcycle benefit through a special dividend, stability in the normal cycle, and an assured dividend in a downturn.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Enbridge is navigating through macroeconomic events while achieving growth and extending its dividend.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this under-the-radar TSX stock might be one of the best long-term buys in the energy sector today.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor or Canadian Natural Resources Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are up in recent months. Are more gains on the way for one of these…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Energy Stocks

Buy 928 Shares of This Stock for $300 in Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a 5.8% dividend yield.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock for Life

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Altagas offers investors exposure to the stable and growing utilities business as well as the lucrative LNG business.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Energy Stocks

The Resurgence Plays: 2 Energy Stocks Poised for Massive Turnaround Gains in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two surging TSX energy stocks could sustain their strong momentum to deliver massive gains in 2026.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

2 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a great top pick for a long-term TFSA that aims to compound wealth.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in December

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a great energy stock to own in December.

Read more »