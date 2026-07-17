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2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

Two Canadian dividend growers with decades of payout increases can be a simple foundation for lifetime passive income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dividend growth matters because rising payouts can help your income keep up with inflation over time.
  • Enbridge offers a higher yield backed by largely contracted cash flow, while Fortis adds steadier regulated-utility stability.
  • A $5,000 investment in each could generate about $403 a year today, with potential increases if dividends keep rising.

Building lifetime income isn’t about chasing the highest yield you can find. It’s about owning businesses that can keep paying you through bull markets, bear markets, recessions, and everything in between. The best dividend stocks don’t just send you cash today. They give you a good chance of collecting even more income years from now.

That’s why dividend growth matters just as much as dividend yield. A company that consistently raises its payout can help investors keep up with inflation while creating a larger income stream over time. If you’re planning for retirement, that’s a powerful combination. That compounding builds wealth through compound interest, especially when dividends are reinvested along the way.

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Source: Getty Images

What to look for

Great lifetime dividend stocks usually share a few characteristics. They operate essential businesses, generate reliable cash flow, maintain sustainable payout ratios, and have management teams committed to rewarding shareholders. No dividend is guaranteed, but companies with those traits often have a much better chance of continuing to pay through changing economic conditions.

The two Canadian companies that continue to stand out for me are Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Fortis (TSX:FTS). Both operate businesses Canadians rely on every day, both have decades of dividend growth behind them, and both remain core holdings for long-term income investors.

Enbridge

Enbridge stock generates most of its cash flow from regulated and contracted energy infrastructure rather than commodity prices. That creates stable earnings and supports one of Canada’s strongest dividend-growth records. Enbridge stock increased its dividend for three straight decades while continuing to expand its pipeline, natural gas utility, and renewable-energy businesses.

Today’s yield sits comfortably above many traditional income investments at about 5% at writing while trading at 26.5 times trailing earnings. That makes it attractive for investors looking to generate meaningful cash flow without sacrificing long-term growth potential. Rising demand for North American energy infrastructure also continues to support future expansion. All in all, it’s a strong long-term buy to create long-term income.

Fortis

Fortis offers a different kind of stability. The utility earns most of its revenue from regulated electricity and natural-gas operations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Customers continue using power regardless of the economic backdrop, creating dependable cash flow year after year.

Fortis stock has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, placing it among Canada’s most consistent dividend growers. Management also continues investing billions into regulated infrastructure, helping support future earnings growth while keeping the payout on solid footing. Investors interested in dependable income often begin their search with established dividend stocks like these.

What $5,000 in each could generate

Investing equally in both companies creates a diversified stream of passive income from two defensive sectors. Better yet, both companies have histories of raising their dividends over time, meaning that income could continue growing without investing another dollar.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$78.0964$3.88$248.32Quarterly$4,997.76
FTS$81.2861$2.54$154.94Quarterly$4,958.08
TOTAL$403.26$9,955.84

Bottom line

No stock is risk-free. Higher interest rates can pressure utility valuations, while regulatory changes or slower energy demand could affect future growth. Even so, both companies have weathered numerous market cycles while continuing to reward shareholders.

Investors building lifetime passive income don’t need dozens of stocks. Starting with two high-quality Canadian dividend growers like Enbridge stock and Fortis stock provides exposure to essential infrastructure, dependable cash flow, and a long history of dividend increases. Those are the kinds of businesses that can continue paying investors for decades, making them worth buying on almost any market pullback.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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