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CT REIT vs. SmartCentres: Which Monthly Payer Fits a TFSA Better?

CT REIT offers a larger payout cushion, while SmartCentres produces more monthly cash from the same investment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CT REIT’s second-quarter AFFO payout ratio was lower than SmartCentres’.
  • A $10,000 budget currently produces about $47 or $56 monthly, respectively.
  • I’d choose CT REIT for income durability, accepting the smaller starting payment.

A monthly distribution is lovely until the business starts needing that money back. For a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d pay attention to what a landlord keeps after paying investors, along with what lands in the account. Two familiar Canadian retail-property owners offer a useful choice here. One delivers more income immediately. The other leaves more space behind its payout, which is where my next purchase would lean.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

CRT

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) owns retail and industrial properties, with Canadian Tire at the centre of its tenant base. The connection supplies long leases, planned rent increases, and opportunities to expand properties alongside an established retailer. Investors collect rent without replacing leaky taps themselves.

Its second-quarter committed occupancy was 99.5%. The distribution used 72.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which adjusts property earnings for items including maintenance spending. That shows a nearly full portfolio retaining cash after distributions.

I’d value that retained cash because buildings need investment and debt eventually needs refinancing. It can help fund growth without sending every available dollar straight out the door. The main weakness is concentration. Canadian Tire’s fortunes shape this landlord’s income to a degree that owning properties in several provinces doesn’t solve.

SRU

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) owns shopping centres with a strong Walmart connection, alongside development land and mixed-use projects. Its appeal combines established retail rent with the chance to make more of well-located sites. Apartments, storage, and other projects can eventually add income beyond the existing shopping centres.

The second-quarter in-place and committed occupancy rate was 98.1%, giving the rental business a solid base. Its AFFO payout ratio for the quarter was 86.7%, leaving a smaller cushion than CT REIT’s. The trusts calculate their measures differently, but the gap still makes me more comfortable with CT REIT for a spending-focused account.

SmartCentres is leasing space and advancing projects, so the higher payment isn’t its only attraction. Development can create value, although construction costs, financing, and slow condo sales can delay the benefit. I’d want existing rent to carry the distribution while new projects develop.

Compare the same $10,000

Using recent closing prices, here’s what two alternative $10,000 purchases buy before fees. Annual income assumes 12 payments at the latest declared monthly rate. SmartCentres’ $0.15417 monthly payment annualizes to $1.85004, shown without rounding so the payout calculation stays consistent.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CRT.UN$17.51571$0.9816$560.49Monthly$9,998.21
SRU.UN$27.34365$1.85004$675.26Monthly$9,979.10

CT REIT produces about $46.71 monthly, against SmartCentres’ $56.27. SmartCentres therefore adds roughly $114.77 annually on the same budget, while leaving $20.90 uninvested against CT REIT’s $1.79. Their indicated yields are about 5.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

I’d give up that extra $9.56 a month for CT REIT’s larger payout cushion. That’s a specific price for my preference, and a manageable one for an investor prioritizing income durability. Someone accepting greater payout and development pressure could prefer SmartCentres for higher starting income.

Holding either inside a TFSA generally shelters the distributions and future gains from Canadian tax. A new $10,000 deposit requires sufficient personal room, including any unused room carried forward. Investment growth itself doesn’t use new room. The tax shelter helps the return you earn, while the business still determines whether there’s a return to shelter.

Bottom line

I’d keep either trust as part of a broader collection of businesses. Retail-property exposure and interest-rate sensitivity remain even when tenants are paying on time, so monthly income investing works better when one landlord doesn’t carry the whole household budget.

I’d choose CT REIT for the next TFSA income purchase. Its retained cash gives future rent growth more room to strengthen the business and support distributions. Reinvesting those payments while adding other sectors can build a more flexible income stream before retirement spending begins.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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