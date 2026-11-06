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How I’d Use $500 a Month to Build a Dividend Portfolio Before Retirement

A $500 monthly habit can build retirement income through contributions, reinvestment, and businesses that keep cash after their payouts.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The first $1,500 budget starts about $62 in annual income at current payments.
  • The twenty-five-year illustration reaches roughly $338,144 at an assumed 6% total return.
  • I’d automate savings and broaden the portfolio as it grows.

A retirement portfolio can start with a monthly transfer smaller than a car payment. The early dividends won’t buy a grand lifestyle, and that’s fine. Their first job is buying more ownership. With $500 a month, I’d focus on a habit that survives busy months and ordinary market dips, then let growing businesses help turn that habit into an eventual paycheque.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Make the transfer do the work

I’d automate the $500 transfer after payday and reinvest the income while still working. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter growth and withdrawals from Canadian tax, provided deposits fit my available room. Unused room carries forward, so existing savings can sometimes go in too. I’d keep emergency money separate so a broken furnace doesn’t become an unplanned share sale.

For purchases, I’d put three months into $1,500 and split that budget across three businesses. Quarterly buying can reduce trading costs where commissions apply.

Three different ways to earn

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) brings insurance and wealth-management exposure, including growth in Asia. Its latest second-quarter core earnings were $1.09 per share, against a quarterly dividend of $0.49. The payment used about 44% of that adjusted profit, leaving earnings available for growth and financial protection when markets turn less friendly.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) adds pipelines, processing, and energy services. Its second-quarter adjusted operating cash flow was $1.34 per share. A $0.735 quarterly dividend used about 55% of that measure. For this company, the cash remaining has to help fund projects as well as protect the payment, so I’d keep financing needs beside the dividend.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) supplies property income with an actual monthly payment. Its second-quarter distribution used 72.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a property cash-earnings measure. That leaves some room after the payout, although Canadian Tire’s dominance in its tenant base makes a modest position especially sensible.

The first purchase

Using recent closes, here’s an initial $500 budget for each holding. Whole shares and units are rounded down, fees are excluded, and annual income assumes current payments continue.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$62.807$1.94$13.58Quarterly$439.60
PPL$69.267$2.94$20.58Quarterly$484.82
CRT.UN$17.6128$0.9816$27.48Monthly$493.08
TOTAL42$61.64$1,417.50

That leaves $82.50 ready for the next purchase and starts roughly $62 in annual income. Contributions and reinvestment can increase that payment over time.

Give the habit a runway

Pembina’s published total return turned $100 into $232 during 2021 to 2025, including reinvested dividends. Its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is about 18.3% at writing. That’s one holding’s history, so not this portfolio’s return. I’d plan with a slower 6% total return, investing $500 at each month-end from zero. Rounded balances before fees follow.

YEARSCONTRIBUTIONSPORTFOLIO VALUE
10$60,000$81,237
20$120,000$226,719
25$150,000$338,144

At a future 4% yield, the twenty-five-year balance averages $1,127 monthly. A $150,000 balance supplying $500 monthly takes about 15.5 years at 6%, or 17.4 years at 4%. Both returns include reinvested dividends, so the yield isn’t added again. That’s compound growth helping contributions. I’d add sectors and international exposure over time. Dividend cuts and inflation can change the plan, so I’d increase contributions when affordable.

Bottom line

All considered, I’d begin with the automated transfer and build a broader collection of dividend stocks over time. Raising the contribution after a pay increase can speed up the plan without depending on a spectacular stock-market year. A retirement income stream starts becoming real when the next purchase happens even during an ordinary month.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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