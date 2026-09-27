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Could Your First $100,000 Change Your Retirement Plans?

The first $100,000 can be a turning point because a good market year can add as much as your annual TFSA contribution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Compounding becomes easier to see once you hit six figures, especially if you keep contributing consistently over decades.
  • Dollarama is still delivering strong sales growth and expanding beyond Canada through Dollarcity and Australia.
  • The stock is expensive, so long-term investors need patience and continued execution for the valuation to hold.

The first $100,000 might be the most important money you ever save for retirement. Not because six figures suddenly unlocks a secret members-only lounge. It’s because at that point, a reasonably good year in the market can start contributing as much as you do.

A $100,000 portfolio earning an illustrative 7% would grow by $7,000 in a year before another dollar was added. Coincidentally, that’s equal to the entire 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) annual contribution limit. Now your money has a job, too.

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Consider compounding

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada points out that starting earlier gives investments more time to compound and can reduce how much you need to save each month. The effect becomes much easier to see once there’s $100,000 already working. Assuming an average 7% annual return, with no additional contributions whatsoever, here’s what that might look like.

YEARS INVESTEDILLUSTRATIVE VALUE
Starting amount$100,000
5 years$140,255
10 years$196,715
15 years$275,903
20 years$386,968
25 years$542,743
30 years$761,226

Those returns aren’t guaranteed, and inflation will reduce what those future dollars can buy. Still, the point is difficult to miss. The first $100,000 could theoretically produce another $661,000 over 30 years without receiving another contribution. Keep contributing, and the picture changes again. Adding $7,000 annually while earning that same hypothetical 7% could grow $100,000 to roughly $674,000 after 20 years and $1.4 million after 30. That’s when retirement plans can start getting considerably more flexible.

Don’t stop now!

Reaching $100,000 isn’t a reason to declare victory at 35 and buy a boat. It can be a reason to recognize that every future dollar doesn’t have to come from your paycheque.

Continuing to invest inside a TFSA when contribution room is available can keep investment gains tax-free. A registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) can add another tax-advantaged bucket. Then I’d focus on businesses capable of compounding earnings for decades. One familiar Canadian retailer keeps doing exactly that.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) operates 1,734 stores across Canada, alongside its growing exposure to Latin America through Dollarcity and its recently acquired Australian business. That geographic expansion is creating a much larger growth runway than Dollarama had when it was simply opening more stores around Canada.

Second-quarter sales jumped 17.6% year over year to $2.03 billion, while diluted earnings per share climbed 11.2% to $1.29. Canadian comparable-store sales rose another 5.4%. Management responded by raising its full-year Canadian same-store-sales forecast to between 4% and 4.5% and increasing expected new Canadian store openings to between 65 and 75. Dollarcity is growing even faster. Its sales increased 30% during its latest quarter, while its store count reached 781 across Latin America.

Meanwhile, Dollarama spent $300.4 million repurchasing roughly 1.6 million of its own shares during the quarter. Fewer shares outstanding means future profits are divided among fewer owners, another quiet way long-term shareholders can benefit from Canadian growth stocks.

Foolish takeaway

Dollarama certainly isn’t priced like something forgotten in the bargain aisle. At $178.70, the shares trade around 33 times forward earnings. Australia is also expected to post a net loss this fiscal year while Dollarama invests in converting the business. That creates real risk if growth slows or the Australian expansion proves more expensive than expected.

Yet retirement investing after the first $100,000 isn’t necessarily about finding the cheapest stock. It’s about giving that growing pile of capital enough quality and enough time to do more of the work. The first $100,000 may feel painfully slow. The next few hundred thousand have something the first didn’t. The first $100,000 helps to get there.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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