Algonquin’s latest results show progress. I’d still need more evidence that the utility can fund the dividend after investing in its networks.

I’d wait for a clearer view of cash after spending and financing before using it to fund retirement bills.

A dividend yield has a funny way of looking better just when the shareholders are having a terrible time. A falling price makes the number on the screen go up. The company still has to find the cash to pay it, which is where I’d start with any utility trying to earn investors’ trust again.

Source: Getty Images

Look for money left after the spending

Utilities earn from delivering services customers rely on, including electricity, water and gas. Regulated businesses can earn approved returns on investments. They also spend heavily keeping networks in working order and borrowing to pay for improvements.

A dividend cut leaves more cash in the business. That can help pay down debt or fund projects. I’d give the company time to show how the reset improved its finances, because a smaller cheque still needs cash behind it.

I’d compare the utility’s spending with what regulators have approved. Cash can go out before customers start paying rates that reflect the investment. A long delay between those dates can make the dividend harder to fund even if the project eventually earns a reasonable return.

I’d also check the currency. A payment declared in U.S. dollars can have a different Canadian value each quarter. That’s a small moving part when I’m reinvesting and a bigger one if I’m trying to cover a fixed monthly expense from Canadian dividend stocks.

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX: AQN) operates regulated utilities. Its turnaround appeals to me if the company can earn more from that core business and keep financing costs in check. It’ll need the networks to pay their way even during years when customers use less energy or regulators take longer to approve rates.

In the third quarter, Algonquin reported net earnings of US$0.07 per share and adjusted earnings of US$0.11 per share. The adjusted figure rose from US$0.09 a year earlier. That’s progress on one measure. It doesn’t tell me how much cash remains after construction and debt costs.

The company declared a quarterly common dividend of US$0.07, with a Canadian equivalent of $0.09 for that declaration. If all four payments converted at that rate, they’d add up to $0.36 per share, or roughly 4.7% at the recent close of $7.80.

Considerations

The latest quarterly dividend takes about 59% of adjusted earnings for the quarter. It takes about 93% of reported earnings. The gap tells me to look at the adjustments and at a longer period before using either ratio as evidence of a comfortable dividend.

Furthermore, I’d check the cash from operations, how much goes back into the networks and how much borrowing remains after that. The case gets stronger if Algonquin can finance the work it needs to do without relying on repeated asset sales or more debt than it can comfortably carry.

I’d also wait before putting Algonquin in charge of a regular bill. If I wanted a small turnaround position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d size it for the possibility that rate approvals or borrowing costs go against it. I’d leave the spending money with holdings that already earn it more consistently.

Bottom line

I’d keep Algonquin on the watchlist. A few more quarters of improving cash flow could give me a reason to own it for the business it’s becoming, with the dividend as money I’m happy to collect along the way.